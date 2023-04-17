 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Back Below 1.1000 as the US Dollar Picks up an Early Bid
2023-04-17 10:28:03
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Global Inflation Data, US Earnings Season
2023-04-16 16:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip as US Dollar Regains Vigor, Oil Repelled by Cluster Resistance
2023-04-17 20:10:00
Oil Price Update: OPEC Flags Downside Risks to US Summer Demand
2023-04-13 14:15:11
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip as US Dollar Regains Vigor, Oil Repelled by Cluster Resistance
2023-04-17 20:10:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Reacts to Real Yield Sensitivity
2023-04-17 07:30:12
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-04-17 08:23:00
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD Rally Due for a Minor Pause?
2023-04-17 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average
2023-04-17 16:05:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Bullish Triangle or Double Top for USD/JPY?
2023-04-17 05:50:00
More View More
Gold Prices Slip as US Dollar Regains Vigor, Oil Repelled by Cluster Resistance

Gold Prices Slip as US Dollar Regains Vigor, Oil Repelled by Cluster Resistance

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

GOLD AND OIL TECHNICAL OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices retreat and probe technical support area near $2,000 as U.S. dollar extends recovery
  • Rising U.S. Treasury yields also exert downward pressure on precious metals
  • Meanwhile, oil prices sink after failing to break cluster resistance at $82.60/$83.40
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average

GOLD PRICE ANALYSIS

Gold prices (XAU/USD) retreated on Monday, losing ground for the second consecutive trading session and coming within a hair's breadth of breaking below the psychological $2,000 level, undermined by the solid rally in the U.S. dollar seen in the FX space.

By way of context, the greenback managed to strengthen across the board, supported by rising U.S. Treasury yields, with the 10-year note breaking above its 200-day simple moving average and hitting 3.60%, its highest level in nearly three weeks.

Precious metals, which are priced in U.S. dollars and offer no yield, tend to weaken when the U.S. currency and rates rise, so underperformance is not surprising when these dynamics play out. In any case, gold’s bullish bias remains in place despite Monday's small pullback.

From a price action perspective, XAU/USD has been trading within the confines of an ascending channel since the middle of last month, with bullion testing the lower limit of that pattern near $2,000 on Monday, a region that represents technical support.

If bulls manage to defend the $2000 floor and spark a rebound off of that zone, initial resistance lies at $2,060. On further strength, attention shifts to $2,075, followed by $2,095. Conversely, if selling pressure intensifies and support is breached, $1,975 is the first downside focus, followed by $1,940.

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% 0% 6%
Weekly 5% -6% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GOLD TECHNICAL CHART

Graphical user interface, chart, line chart, histogram Description automatically generated
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

OIL PRICE ANALYSIS

Oil prices sank on Monday, falling as much as 2% to $80.50 at some point during the trading session, hit by U.S. dollar strength and recession anxiety. While the U.S. economy has remained resilient over the past year, activity could decelerate sharply later in the year, especially if interest rates continue to rise. This scenario will dampen demand for energy commodities, weighing on fossil fuels.

In terms of technical analysis, oil has begun to reverse course after rallying more than 30% from its March lows, a sign that bullish momentum is fading. The daily chart below shows that the recent pullback has taken place after prices failed to clear cluster resistance in the $82.60/$83.40 area, where December 2022 and January 2023 highs align with the 200-day simple moving average.

If losses accelerate in the coming days, initial support rests at $79.00, followed by $76.50, just a touch above the 50-day simple moving average. On the flip side, if bulls regain the upper hand and manage to push prices above $82.60/$83.40, buying interest could regain impetus, setting the stage for a rally toward $89.76, the 38.5 Fib retracement of the March 2022/March 2023 correction.

Oil - US Crude Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -6% 1%
Weekly -7% 0% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

OIL PRICE TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

WTI Oil Futures Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold (XAU/USD) Within Touching Distance of a New All-Time High
Gold (XAU/USD) Within Touching Distance of a New All-Time High
2023-04-14 07:42:48
Oil Price Update: OPEC Flags Downside Risks to US Summer Demand
Oil Price Update: OPEC Flags Downside Risks to US Summer Demand
2023-04-13 14:15:11
Gold Price Forecast: Key Confluence Area in Sight Ahead of US CPI Data
Gold Price Forecast: Key Confluence Area in Sight Ahead of US CPI Data
2023-04-12 09:25:22
Crude Oil Price Finds Comfort Ahead of a Potential Breakout. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Price Finds Comfort Ahead of a Potential Breakout. Where to for WTI?
2023-04-12 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023