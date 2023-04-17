USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Back Below 1.1000 as the US Dollar Picks up an Early Bid
2023-04-17 10:28:03
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Global Inflation Data, US Earnings Season
2023-04-16 16:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: OPEC Flags Downside Risks to US Summer Demand
2023-04-13 14:15:11
Bullish Break in Crude Oil After US CPI; Can it Rise Toward $90?
2023-04-13 06:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Reacts to Real Yield Sensitivity
2023-04-17 07:30:12
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Global Inflation Data, US Earnings Season
2023-04-16 16:01:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-04-17 08:23:00
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD Rally Due for a Minor Pause?
2023-04-17 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average
2023-04-17 16:05:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Bullish Triangle or Double Top for USD/JPY?
2023-04-17 05:50:00
More View More
USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average

USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

USD/JPY AND USD/CAD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK:

  • The U.S. dollar begins the week on a positive note, supported by rising U.S. Treasury yields
  • USD/JPY rises to its best level in more than a month following a bullish breakout
  • USD/CAD extends its rebound for the second day in a row after bouncing off trendline support at 1.3300
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: S&P 500 Week Ahead Forecast - Bullish Momentum Fades as Bears Flirt with Comeback

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, started the week on the front foot, supported by market skittishness and rising U.S. Treasury yields, as Fed monetary policy expectations for the second half of the year continued to turn less dovish relative to what was priced in a few weeks ago, in a context of resilient economic data.

FED FUNDS FUTURES & US TREASURY YIELDS

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

Against this backdrop, USD/JPY (U.S. dollar – Japanese yen) rallied more than 0.5% and rose above 134.50, reaching its best level since March 15. Meanwhile, USD/CAD advanced for the second day in a row, climbing about 0.3% and coming within striking distance from overtaking its 200-day simple moving average located near 1.3400.

Following Monday's moves in the foreign exchange space, both pairs have reached key levels that are worth keeping an eye on in the short term. Traders interested in recent price action and chart formations can refer to the technical analysis of USD/JPY and USD/CAD below.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY bounced off cluster support near 130.50 earlier this month, picking up momentum and accelerating higher in recent days, with prices breaching the 50-day simple moving average and trendline resistance decisively at the start of the week.

After the latest breakout, USD/JPY is steadily approaching a key technical ceiling located around 134.75, which roughly aligns with January’s high. If this barrier is taken out, buying interest could gain strength, setting the stage for a rally towards 136.60, the 38.2% Fib retracement of the Oct 2022/Jan 2023 decline.

Conversely, if sellers return and push prices lower from current levels, initial support lies at 133.75/133.65. If the pair manages to break below this area, bears could become emboldened to launch an attack on 131.50, a key floor defined by a rising trendline in play since February 2022.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Prepared Using TradingView

USD/CAD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 21% 6%
Weekly 30% -27% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD TECHNICAL CHART

USD/CAD has fallen aggressively over the past five weeks, but has begun to recover modestly in the last couple of trading sessions, after ricocheting off trendline support around the psychological 1.3300 level. If the rebound consolidates in the near term, the 200-day simple moving average at 1.3400 should act as resistance to cap future gains. However, if that ceiling is breached on the topside, a runup towards 1.3465 could become the baseline case.

On the other hand, if sellers resurface and regain control of price action, the first support to monitor appears at 1.3300. Below that floor, the next area of interest for sellers is located at 1.3225/1.3210, near the November 2022 swing lows. While USD/CAD retains a bearish tilt over the near term, market bias could shift should sentiment worsen and volatility pick up, given the safe-haven qualities of the U.S. dollar in times of heightened uncertainty and turbulence.

USD/CAD TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

USD/CAD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD (DXY) Update: Manufacturing Data Lifts Downtrodden Dollar
USD (DXY) Update: Manufacturing Data Lifts Downtrodden Dollar
2023-04-17 13:59:35
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Sets Eyes on RBA Minutes
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Sets Eyes on RBA Minutes
2023-04-17 12:57:42
EUR/USD Back Below 1.1000 as the US Dollar Picks up an Early Bid
EUR/USD Back Below 1.1000 as the US Dollar Picks up an Early Bid
2023-04-17 10:28:03
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Reacts to Real Yield Sensitivity
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Reacts to Real Yield Sensitivity
2023-04-17 07:30:12
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023
USD/CAD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2023