 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: May 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY – Price Action Analysis & Technical Outlook
2024-05-22 23:15:00
Euro Price Outlook: Euro Heads Lower as ECB June Meeting Nears
2024-05-22 14:36:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: May 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Hands Back Early Gains As Demand Doubts Resume Control
2024-05-15 11:00:35
Gold, Crude Oil, S&P 500 – Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook
2024-05-09 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: May 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: S&P 500, Dow Jones 30, Gold
2024-05-22 17:30:00
Dow Drops Back While Nasdaq 100 hits new High, and Russell 2000 Pushes Towards April High
2024-05-21 13:00:13
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: May 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY – Price Action Analysis & Technical Outlook
2024-05-22 23:15:00
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: S&P 500, Dow Jones 30, Gold
2024-05-22 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: May 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Inflation Proves Too Hot to Handle in April, Unravelling Rate Cut Bets
2024-05-22 07:39:32
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as EUR/USD, GBP/USD & Silver Break Out
2024-05-19 18:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: May 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY – Price Action Analysis & Technical Outlook
2024-05-22 23:15:00
Japanese Yen Slips Vs USD Again as Data Show Trade Gap Yawned in April
2024-05-22 11:00:26
More View More
Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY – Price Action Analysis & Technical Outlook

Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY – Price Action Analysis & Technical Outlook

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

For an extensive analysis of gold’s medium-term fundamental and technical outlook, download our quarterly trading forecast now!

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE FORECAST – TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold (XAU/USD) dropped sharply on Wednesday, but managed to hold above support at $2,375. Bulls need to defend this technical floor tenaciously to avoid a deeper retrenchment; failure to do so could lead to a move towards $2,360. If weakness persists, the focus will shift to $2,335, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2024 rally.

In the event of a bullish reversal from current levels, buyers may feel emboldened to initiate a push towards $2,420. On further strength, attention is likely to gravitate towards $2,430. Overcoming this barrier may be challenging, but a breakout could potentially usher in a rally toward the all-time high located in the vicinity of $2,450.

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

Gold Price Chart Created Using TradingView

Stay ahead of the curve and improve your trading prowess! Download the EUR/USD forecast for a thorough overview of the pair’s technical and fundamental outlook.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD continued to decline on Wednesday, approaching a key support zone at 1.0810. To sustain a bullish outlook against the U.S. dollar, the euro must stay above this threshold; loss of this floor could trigger a retreat towards the 200-day simple moving average at 1.0790. Further weakness would then put the spotlight on 1.0725.

In the scenario of a bullish turnaround, the first major resistance worth watching emerges at 1.0865, where a crucial trendline intersects with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2023 decline. Overcoming this technical obstacle won't be easy, but a successful breakout could see bulls targeting 1.0980, the March swing high.

EUR/USD PRICE ACTION CHART

image2.png

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

For a complete overview of the USD/JPY’s technical and fundamental outlook, make sure to download our complimentary quarterly forecast!

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY FORECAST – TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY pushed higher on Wednesday, closing in on horizontal resistance at 156.80. Bears must defend this barrier diligently; failure could pave the way for a climb to 158.00 and eventually 160.00. Any advance to these levels should be approached with caution due to the risk of intervention by Japanese authorities to bolster the yen, which could cause a sharp downward reversal.

Conversely, if sellers mount a comeback and spark a bearish swing, initial support looms at 154.65. While the pair is expected to stabilize around these levels during a pullback, a breach might lead to a swift descent toward the 50-day simple moving average at 153.75. Further losses from there could expose trendline support just above the 153.00 mark.

USD/JPY PRICE ACTION CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Price Outlook: Euro Heads Lower as ECB June Meeting Nears
Euro Price Outlook: Euro Heads Lower as ECB June Meeting Nears
2024-05-22 14:36:00
Japanese Yen Slips Vs USD Again as Data Show Trade Gap Yawned in April
Japanese Yen Slips Vs USD Again as Data Show Trade Gap Yawned in April
2024-05-22 11:00:26
UK Inflation Proves Too Hot to Handle in April, Unravelling Rate Cut Bets
UK Inflation Proves Too Hot to Handle in April, Unravelling Rate Cut Bets
2024-05-22 07:39:32
British Pound Holds Near Two-Month Peaks Vs USD As Attention Grabbing CPI Looms
British Pound Holds Near Two-Month Peaks Vs USD As Attention Grabbing CPI Looms
2024-05-21 11:00:19
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: May 22, 2024
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: May 22, 2024
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: May 22, 2024