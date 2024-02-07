USD/JPY Steadies After Last Week’s Gains As Market Mulls BOJ Path

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-06 23:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Attacks Resistance as EUR/USD & GBP/USD Break Down
2024-02-05 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold in Jeopardy, Oil Saved by Trendline Support, Nasdaq 100 Defies Resistance
2024-02-05 22:45:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink On Strong Dollar As Fed-Cut Bets Are Off
2024-02-05 12:30:38
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Edges Lower and Nasdaq 100 Holds up, While Hang Seng Surges​
2024-02-06 11:00:35
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Fall after Fed Decision, while Hang Seng Decline Continues
2024-02-01 14:00:14
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Inch Back From Fed-Inspired Battering, Hold Above $2000
2024-02-06 14:00:25
Gold in Jeopardy, Oil Saved by Trendline Support, Nasdaq 100 Defies Resistance
2024-02-05 22:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cable (GBP/USD) Attempts Recovery - Key Levels for Downside Continuation
2024-02-07 10:03:36
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-06 23:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Steadies After Last Week’s Gains As Market Mulls BOJ Path
2024-02-07 12:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-06 23:30:00
More View More
USD/JPY Steadies After Last Week’s Gains As Market Mulls BOJ Path

USD/JPY Steadies After Last Week’s Gains As Market Mulls BOJ Path

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Japanese Yen Major Talking Points:

  • USD/JPY hovers around its opening level Tuesday
  • Market focus us on Japanese wage settlements, with annual negotiations under way
  • The medium-term range is holding, any break is likely to be instructive

The Japanese Yen hovered around its opening level against the United States Dollar through Wednesday’s European session, having recovered somewhat in the previous day.

USD/JPY had been boosted like most currency pairs by last week’s astonishingly strong US labor market report, and the subsequent pricing out of any early interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

However, the Japanese currency enjoys some underlying support from market suspicions that the Bank of Japan could tighten its own ultra-loose monetary policy this year. To put that in perspective, interest rates in Japan haven’t risen since 2007.

The BoJ is waiting to see whether domestic demand and inflation have risen durably enough to permit any policy moves. Crucial to this will be wage growth, and there the picture remains maddeningly mixed.

Japanese workers’ real wages fell for the 21st straight month in December, according to official data released on Tuesday. However, they did so at a slower pace than that seen in November.

Annual wage negotiations are now under way in Japan and their outcome could be the single biggest pointer to what the BoJ is likely to do this year. While the thesis that rates could yet rise, the Yen will likely continue to enjoy some support, even though it will continue to offer comparatively meager yields for a long time to come.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

The currency also benefits from a degree of haven demand, as Japanese investors tend to repatriate offshore investment cash in times of geopolitical stress. Sadly, you don’t have to look too far for that right now which is probably one more reason why USD/JPY didn’t break its established trading range during last week-s Dollar surge.

USD/JPY is looking at a quiet couple of days for trading cues, with Thursday’s economy watchers’ survey out off Japan the next data release to watch. While it might move the Yen in a quiet session, it’s unlikely to present more than short-term trading opportunity.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

A graph with lines and arrows Description automatically generated with medium confidence

USD/JPY Daily Chart Compiled Using TradingView

USD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -9% -5%
Weekly 14% -5% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The Dollar has bounced at both the top and bottom of its prior trading range in the last four days, confirming that the range retains relevance despite being derived from levels last seen in late November last year. A break is likely to be key for near-term direction at least, with the range top providing resistance at 148.69 and its base offering support at 146.60.

The latter level is also the first Fibonacci retracement of the long rise to last November’s significant highs from the lows of March. The market is clearly in no mood to spend a lot of time below that level for the moment, but steeper falls could be seen if it does. The next retracement level is at 143.43, a support level which hasn’t been seen since early January.

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

--By David Cottle for DailYFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Cable (GBP/USD) Attempts Recovery - Key Levels for Downside Continuation
Cable (GBP/USD) Attempts Recovery - Key Levels for Downside Continuation
2024-02-07 10:03:36
Japanese Yen Forecast: Technical Trade Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY
Japanese Yen Forecast: Technical Trade Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY
2024-02-06 18:00:00
US Dollar Propelled Higher on String of Strong Data, Fed Speakers Next
US Dollar Propelled Higher on String of Strong Data, Fed Speakers Next
2024-02-06 16:08:28
British Pound Bounces at Key Support, Fed Speakers Likely To Dominate Trade
British Pound Bounces at Key Support, Fed Speakers Likely To Dominate Trade
2024-02-06 12:30:51
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 7, 2024