USD/JPY Slips Lower After BoJ Stands Pat but Hints on Improving Inflation Outlook

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Drifts, US Indices Hitting Fresh Highs
2024-01-22 15:30:15
USD May Drift Ahead of the Core PCE, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Latest
2024-01-22 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil (Brent Crude, WTI) Edge Cautiously Higher - Follow through Lacking
2024-01-22 17:09:45
Crude Oil Price Wilts As China Growth Falls Short, US Inventory Eyed
2024-01-17 16:00:36
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 at Record Highs, while the Russell 2000 Continues to Rebound
2024-01-23 11:00:09
​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hold Steady, while Hang Seng Stages a Small Rebound
2024-01-18 11:30:49
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Drifts, US Indices Hitting Fresh Highs
2024-01-22 15:30:15
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Under Pressure, US Equities Rally, USD Holds Recent Highs
2024-01-21 18:00:10
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Drifts, US Indices Hitting Fresh Highs
2024-01-22 15:30:15
USD May Drift Ahead of the Core PCE, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Latest
2024-01-22 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Slips Lower After BoJ Stands Pat but Hints on Improving Inflation Outlook
2024-01-23 08:28:19
Japanese Yen Ticks Up As Market Looks Toward BOJ’s First 2024 Rate Call
2024-01-22 14:00:00
More View More
USD/JPY Slips Lower After BoJ Stands Pat but Hints on Improving Inflation Outlook

USD/JPY Slips Lower After BoJ Stands Pat but Hints on Improving Inflation Outlook

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

Japanese Yen - USD/JPY Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • Bank of Japan keep monetary policy ultra-loose for now.
  • Short-term rates are left at -0.1%, 10-year bond yield is around 0.0%.

Download our Q1 2024 Japanese Yen Technical and Fundamental Outlook for free:

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

The Bank of Japan today said that consumer inflation may be moving higher, giving a nudge towards tighter monetary policy conditions in the months ahead. In the Quarterly Outlook, the BoJ lowered their forecasts for core inflation to 2.4% from 2.8% but said,

‘Consumer inflation is likely to increase gradually toward the BOJ's target as the output gap turns positive, and as medium- to long-term inflation expectations and wage growth heighten,’ adding, ‘the likelihood of realizing this outlook has continued to gradually rise, although there remain high uncertainties over future developments,’

The latest BoJ interest rate probabilities see a rough 50/50 chance of a rate hike at the April 26th central bank meeting.

image1.png

While the Bank of Japan may have added a bit of support to the Japanese Yen, the medium-term outlook for USD/JPY will be driven by the US dollar and upcoming data releases and events. This Friday the latest Core PCE report will drive price action going into next week’s FOMC meeting. While the Fed is fully expected to leave rates untouched, Chair Jerome Powell’s comments in the post-meeting press conference will need to be followed closely. The markets will be looking for Chair Powell to give some sort of indication about when the central bank expects to begin its rate-cutting cycle, and any comment around this will steer the US dollar.

USD/JPY has turned lower from last Friday’s 148.80 multi-week high and has tested 147.00 so far today. The pair remain supported by all three simple moving averages and a break below 146.00 opens the way to 145.00 or lower. A combination of Yen strength and US dollar weakness could see the pair eventually move down to 140.00. The upside remains capped and it will take an above forecast US inflation release or a hawkish Chair Powell next week to send USD/JPY back to 150.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Retail trader data show 26.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.83 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 7.17% higher than yesterday and 15.88% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.86% higher than yesterday and 14.98% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

USD/JPY Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 3% 0%
Weekly -22% 11% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the Japanese Yen – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Ticks Up As Market Looks Toward BOJ’s First 2024 Rate Call
Japanese Yen Ticks Up As Market Looks Toward BOJ’s First 2024 Rate Call
2024-01-22 14:00:00
Modest Start to the Week for AUD, PBOC Maintains Benchmark Rate
Modest Start to the Week for AUD, PBOC Maintains Benchmark Rate
2024-01-22 09:33:33
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD & AUD/USD’s Path Tied to US PCE
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD & AUD/USD’s Path Tied to US PCE
2024-01-21 06:00:00
US Dollar Forecast – EUR/USD, USD/CAD and AUD/USD. Where to Next?
US Dollar Forecast – EUR/USD, USD/CAD and AUD/USD. Where to Next?
2024-01-19 16:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 23, 2024