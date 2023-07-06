USD/JPY Latest – Japanese Yen Fight Back Thwarted by Rising US Bond Yields

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/GBP, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-06 10:40:10
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Firms on OPEC+ Intentions and API Data. Will WTI Break the Range?
2023-07-06 03:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Trickle Higher as OPEC Seminar in Vienna Kicks Off
2023-07-05 13:00:29
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hawkish Fed Minutes put Pressure on Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40
2023-07-06 09:30:42
Asia Day Ahead: Focus on FOMC Minutes as US Markets Reopen After Holiday
2023-07-05 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Still Weighed Down by Fed Rate-Hike Bets
2023-07-06 11:30:01
Gold Slips After FOMC Minutes; XAU/USD Scenario Ahead of US Jobs Data
2023-07-06 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Outlook: Analysis of GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-07-06 12:30:53
GBP/USD Pulls Back as Markets Look for Next Fed Rate Steer
2023-07-05 11:30:13
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Latest – Japanese Yen Fight Back Thwarted by Rising US Bond Yields
2023-07-06 13:54:59
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Rising Japanese Wage Data Lifts the Yen
2023-07-05 14:37:47
More View More
USD/JPY Latest – Japanese Yen Fight Back Thwarted by Rising US Bond Yields

USD/JPY Latest – Japanese Yen Fight Back Thwarted by Rising US Bond Yields

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

Japanese Yen USD/JPY Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • US ADP data sends US bond yields sharply higher.
  • Will the MoF act to prop up the Yen?
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q3 JPY Guide
Get My Guide

The latest FOMC minutes suggest that while further monetary tightening is likely, it will be conducted at a slower pace and be increasingly data-dependent. One area of data that the Fed will be keeping a close eye on is the labor market, and there is a lot of job data out over the next 48 hours, culminating with the latest NFP release on Friday. This will need to be watched closely after the recently released US ADP report showed a huge surge with private businesses creating nearly half-a-million new jobs in June, well above the forecast of 228k and May’s reading of 267K.

image1.png

A probable 25 basis point hike at the July 26 meeting has already been priced-in to the US dollar and further strength in the US jobs market, one of the main drivers of inflation, may prompt the Federal Reserve to raise rates even further. US bond yields jumped post-ADP with the US Treasury 2-year back above 5%.

US Treasury 2-Year Yield

image2.png
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen has been in favor today as global markets turn risk-off post-FOMC. The Yen’s haven role remains, despite the currency’s weakness over the last few months and fears that higher for longer US interest rates may depress equity markets around the globe.

The Japanese currency is also turning higher as traders listen to ongoing commentary from Japanese officials that the Yen has weakened too far and too fast. USD/JPY is nearing levels that prompted the MoF to begin propping up the currency and traders are worried that the latest round of verbal intervention is a prelude to intervention in the foreign exchange market.

The daily USD/JPY is showing signs of topping out over the last week and this may continue in the coming days. While the overall technical outlook of the chart remains positive, a market that is being very closely watched by a central bank is a difficult market to make anything more than a very short-term trade in.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart – July 6, 2023

image3.png
USD/JPY Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -2% -2%
Weekly -9% 5% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Sentiment is Net-Short

Retail trader data shows 26.74% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.74 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 0.15% lower than yesterday and 3.28% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.55% lower than yesterday and 1.02% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias.

What is your view on the Japanese Yen – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP Outlook: Analysis of GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
GBP Outlook: Analysis of GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-07-06 12:30:53
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/GBP, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/GBP, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-06 10:40:10
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Strength to Come?
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Strength to Come?
2023-07-06 07:32:42
Gold Slips After FOMC Minutes; XAU/USD Scenario Ahead of US Jobs Data
Gold Slips After FOMC Minutes; XAU/USD Scenario Ahead of US Jobs Data
2023-07-06 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023