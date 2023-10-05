 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-10-05 06:30:00
Euro Price Setups after PMI, FX Intervention? EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY
2023-10-04 11:10:15
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: STI at Key Support, Natural Gas Touches Eight-Month High
2023-10-05 02:00:00
Crude Oil Eyeing 7 Percent Drop this Week So Far as Retail Bets Becoming More Bullish
2023-10-04 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Signs of Strength in Nasdaq 100 but Dow and Dax Struggle to Make Progress
2023-10-03 09:30:34
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Will US Job Data Serve to Deepen XAU/USD’s Bearish Trend?
2023-10-04 16:00:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Dulls Further on Soaring Real Yields
2023-10-04 08:03:51
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-10-05 06:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by PMI Beat, Can It Hold?
2023-10-04 13:00:42
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-10-05 06:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY in Calm Waters for Now but Bullish Breakout Looms
2023-10-04 19:35:00
More View More
US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY

US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Share:

US Dollar Vs Euro, British Pound, Japanese Yen – Price Setups:

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Developments on the technical charts indicate that the US dollar’s rally is beginning to show tentative signs of fatigue, pointing to a minor pause in the near term. However, there are no signs of reversal yet, suggesting that it would be premature to conclude that the uptrend is over.

DXY Index: Upward pressure could be easing a bit

The DXY Index’s (US dollar index) fall below minor support at last week’s high of 106.85 indicates that the upward pressure has faded a bit. However, this wouldn’t imply that the uptrend is reversing – indeed, the index would need to break below quite strong support at Friday’s low of 105.65, coinciding with the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the 240-minute charts.

DXY Index (USD index) 240-minute Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

As the accompanying chart shows, on previous occasions, the index has rebounded from similar support, so it wouldn’t be surprising if it does so again. Only a break below the 200-period moving average (now at 105.00) on the 240-minute chart would pose a threat to the broader uptrend.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

EUR/USD: Upward channel breaks

EUR/USD’s fall below the May low of 1.0635 is a sign that the broader upward pressure has faded. This coincides with a crack below the lower edge of a rising channel from early 2023. The pair is looking deeply oversold as it tests another vital floor at the January low of 1.0480, not too far from the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the weekly charts (at about 1.0315). A break below 1.0315-1.0515 would pose a severe risk to the uptrend that began in late 2022. Plenty of resistance on the upside to cap corrective rallies, including 1.0650, 1.0735, and 1.0825.

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

GBPUSD: Weak bias as it approaches support

GBP/USD’s break below support at the May low of 1.2300 has opened the way toward a major cushion at the March low of 1.1800, around the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the weekly charts (at about 1.1600). A fall below 1.1600-1.1800 would pose a risk to the broader recovery, disrupting the higher-top-higher-bottom sequence since late 2022.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image4.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

USD/JPY: Sharp retreat from a tough hurdle

USD/JPY has retreated from the psychological barrier at 150, not too far from the 2022 high of 152.00. The bearish reversal created this week could be early signs of fatigue in the rally. However, unless USD/JPY falls under support at Tuesday’s low of 147.25, coinciding with the 200-period moving average on the 240-minute chart, along with the lower edge of a rising channel since September, the path of least resistance remains sideways to up. Any break below 147.00-147.25 could open the way toward the early-September low of 144.50.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD Price Forecast: Signs of Weaker US Jobs Market Aid Aussie Dollar
AUD Price Forecast: Signs of Weaker US Jobs Market Aid Aussie Dollar
2023-10-05 07:58:54
New Zealand Dollar After RBNZ Holds Rates; NZD/USD, GBP/NZD, NZD/JPY
New Zealand Dollar After RBNZ Holds Rates; NZD/USD, GBP/NZD, NZD/JPY
2023-10-05 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY in Calm Waters for Now but Bullish Breakout Looms
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY in Calm Waters for Now but Bullish Breakout Looms
2023-10-04 19:35:00
US Breaking News: Services Sector Expands but ‘New Order’ Concerns Emerge
US Breaking News: Services Sector Expands but ‘New Order’ Concerns Emerge
2023-10-04 14:32:46
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 5, 2023
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 5, 2023
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 5, 2023