UK Recession Confirmed by Dismal Q4 GDP Data – GBP, FTSE Reaction

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pauses after CPI-Induced Rally, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-14 17:30:00
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD - What Comes Next After US CPI Data?
2024-02-14 00:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
2024-02-08 17:00:43
Crude Oil Prices Supported By US Inventory Levels, Geopolitics
2024-02-07 14:30:07
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
FTSE 100 Struggles while Dax and Dow Hold Steady
2024-02-12 11:45:49
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Sinks, Weighed Down by the Dollar and US Yields Post CPI
2024-02-14 11:05:00
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD - What Comes Next After US CPI Data?
2024-02-14 00:20:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Recession Confirmed by Dismal Q4 GDP Data – GBP, FTSE Reaction
2024-02-15 09:11:00
British Pound Outlook – Analysis & Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY
2024-02-14 23:35:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains As Growth Data Put Spotlight On BOJ Policy Shift
2024-02-15 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: FX Intervention Talk Reenters the Fray
2024-02-14 15:54:03
More View More
UK Recession Confirmed by Dismal Q4 GDP Data – GBP, FTSE Reaction

UK Recession Confirmed by Dismal Q4 GDP Data – GBP, FTSE Reaction

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

UK GDP, Pound Sterling, FTSE 100 Analysis

Economic Deterioration Confirmed in Q4

The UK economy has experienced a notable downshift since the start of 2023 which culminated in a technical recession for the second half of the year. Worse-than-expected GDP data for the fourth quarter revealed a 0.3% contraction (QoQ) to mark two successive quarters of negative GDP – the definition of a technical recession.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Richard Snow
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

With the minor Q3 contraction of 0.1% remaining unchanged, hopes of avoiding a recession all but evaporated. GDP data is subject to change ahead of the next quarter’s results as more data for Q4 trickles in, however, the sharper contraction in final quarter means it is highly unlikely that the recession call will be invalidated.

Despite the gloomy news, early estimates of 2023 GDP as a while point to a 0.1% rise compared to 2022. This seemingly positive news is put into perspective when you consider the yearly growth represents the weakest annual change in UK GDP since the financial crisis in 2009. The histogram below reveals the growth struggles in the UK despite budgetary measures put in place by the Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Autumn statement. Attention now shifts to the pre-election Spring Statement which is due to be held on the 6th of March where there is much anticipation around potential tax cuts to help soften the blow.

At 13:00 GMT markets will get insight into how January GDP is tracking when the National Institute for Economic and Social Development releases its monthly tracker.

UK GDP Growth (QoQ)

image2.png

Source: Tradingeconomics, prepared by Richard Snow

Sterling Eases Further While the FTSE 100 Opens Higher

The immediate market reaction saw the pound moving marginally lower against the dollar and the yen. Japan also confirmed a recession as Q4 GDP missed estimates, taking the market by surprise. It has been a week full of UK data but ultimately the pound appears to be worse off because if it. A robust labour market and stubborn inflation have tempered rate cut expectations for the Bank of England this year but that has failed to provide support for sterling. GBP/USD and GBP/JPY both appear to be heading lower. The Bank is unlikely to cut interest rates in a hurry while it maintains concerns over services inflation and wage growth.

The FTSE opened strongly this morning, buoyed by the weaker pound. The local index has not enjoyed the same good fortune as US indices but looks to achieve a two-day advance ahead of the weekend.

Multi-Asset Performance after the GDP Data (GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, FTSE 100)

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Gains As Growth Data Put Spotlight On BOJ Policy Shift
Japanese Yen Gains As Growth Data Put Spotlight On BOJ Policy Shift
2024-02-15 13:00:00
British Pound Outlook – Analysis & Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY
British Pound Outlook – Analysis & Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY
2024-02-14 23:35:00
US Dollar Pauses after CPI-Induced Rally, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Pauses after CPI-Induced Rally, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-14 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: FX Intervention Talk Reenters the Fray
Japanese Yen Outlook: FX Intervention Talk Reenters the Fray
2024-02-14 15:54:03
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
FTSE 100
Mixed
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
GBP/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024