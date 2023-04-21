Sterling Price Outlook: Signs of Bullish Impetus Reverse Ahead of a Busy Week

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Remains Listless Despite Improving Euro Area Business Activity
2023-04-21 09:30:34
Euro Forecast - EUR/USD Rebounds as Trendline Support Holds Bears at Bay. What Now?
2023-04-20 16:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Falls With Crude Oil Prices, Will USD/CAD Break Higher Next?
2023-04-21 00:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Enters Fourth Straight Day of Declines on Demand Concerns
2023-04-20 10:48:22
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fly as Treasury Yields Dive, S&P 500 at Risk of Breaking Down
2023-04-20 20:00:00
XAU/USD Forecast: Fed Beige Book Provides Support for Gold Prices
2023-04-20 07:55:01
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: Signs of Bullish Impetus Reverse Ahead of a Busy Week
2023-04-21 11:04:55
GBP/USD Capped by Cluster Resistance, USD/JPY Blasts Off after Bullish Breakout
2023-04-19 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Time for Japanese Yen to Rise? USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Ahead of BOJ
2023-04-21 02:45:00
GBP/USD Capped by Cluster Resistance, USD/JPY Blasts Off after Bullish Breakout
2023-04-19 19:00:00
More View More
Sterling Price Outlook: Signs of Bullish Impetus Reverse Ahead of a Busy Week

Sterling Price Outlook: Signs of Bullish Impetus Reverse Ahead of a Busy Week

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

Pound Sterling (GBP/USD, EUR/GBP) Analysis

  • Sterling fails to inspire despite services PMI beat. Manufacturing contracts further
  • Cable heads lower despite earlier boost on elevated rate expectations that now sees UK rates potentially peaking at 5%
  • EUR/GBP with a potential bullish breakout in focus ahead of a massive week for EU economic data
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Find out what's in store for the Pound Sterling
Get My Guide

Sterling Fails to Inspire Despite Services PMI Beat

UK PMI data from S&P Global/CIPS revealed the same uneven growth seen in the EU report as services continue to excel while the manufacturing sector witnesses a further contraction. A global growth slowdown coupled with the hottest inflation in western Europe, poses a massive challenge for Britain's economic outlook as stagflation concerns gain traction.

In fact, it’s the very services sector which has contributed to the latest elevated CPI print, as food and non-alcoholic beverages continue to provide upward pressure on the general level of prices.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

GBP/USD Technical Considerations and Levels to Watch

Cable’s bullish run has not only consolidated in recent sessions but with today’s latest decline, appears to be headed towards the recent swing low. The pair's rise cannot be separated from the significant USD selloff as markets priced in cuts to the Fed funds rate in the second half of the year. Since then, the ‘higher for longer’ narrative has re-emerged as sticky core inflation and a relatively strong US economy has supported the value of the US dollar.

Today’s rejection of higher prices at the zone of resistance (1.2445) has the pair trading below the 20 day simple moving average (SMA) which has acted as dynamic support since mid-March, with the prior swing low of 1.2345 in sight. Thereafter, 1.2300 emerges as psychological support.

Should prices reverse higher from here, the zone of resistance at 1.2445 is the most immediate zone of interest before a return to 1.2500 and the recent swing high.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Technical Considerations and Levels to Watch

EUR/GBP has sprung back into life towards the end of the week as EU PMI data has had a very different effect on the euro, seeing the currency pick up a bid heading into the weekend. With the ECB talking up a 25 basis point hike and even the possibility of another 50 bps hike, the euro appears well placed heading into next week where there is a massive amount of high impact economic data like EU Q1 GDP data, German inflation and of course, the continuation of major US earnings releases: Amazon, Google and Microsoft to name a few which is likely to lift volatility from current suppressed levels.

EUR/GBP has shot higher in early trade, testing the downward sloping trendline resistance. However, given the steady downtrend, it may be prudent to only assess the potential of a bullish breakout should we close above the 0.8865 level. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the major August to September 2022 move at 0.8920 is the next level of resistance. Support lies at the 50% Fib retracement at 0.8810. Better than expected Q1 GDP data next week could provide the necessary impetus for the bullish breakout to gain momentum, underscoring the importance of the print.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Stay up to date with major market moves

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Remains Listless Despite Improving Euro Area Business Activity
EUR/USD Remains Listless Despite Improving Euro Area Business Activity
2023-04-21 09:30:34
USD Price Forecast: Dollar Index (DXY) Bid on Fed Speak
USD Price Forecast: Dollar Index (DXY) Bid on Fed Speak
2023-04-21 07:50:56
Canadian Dollar Falls With Crude Oil Prices, Will USD/CAD Break Higher Next?
Canadian Dollar Falls With Crude Oil Prices, Will USD/CAD Break Higher Next?
2023-04-21 00:00:00
Euro Forecast - EUR/USD Rebounds as Trendline Support Holds Bears at Bay. What Now?
Euro Forecast - EUR/USD Rebounds as Trendline Support Holds Bears at Bay. What Now?
2023-04-20 16:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 21, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 21, 2023