S&P 500, Nasdaq Reverse Early Gains as Investors Await Nvidia Results

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Forecast Latest: Will Flash PMIs Spark Action in EUR/USD, EUR/JPY?
2023-08-22 13:30:00
US Dollar Looks Tired Ahead of Jackson Hole: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-22 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Modest Chinese Stimulus Triggers Demand Concerns
2023-08-22 12:08:26
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jul 27, 2023 when Oil - US Crude traded near 79.61.
2023-08-22 00:23:40
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,933.80.
2023-08-21 17:23:37
US indices attempt to stabilise, while China’s loan prime rates delivered more modest response: Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index, US dollar
2023-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Gathers Pace but 200-Day MA Could Cap Gains
2023-08-22 10:30:22
Asia Day Ahead: Heavy-Lifting from US Tech Overnight as Nvidia Results in Focus
2023-08-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Potential for More Pound Strength
2023-08-22 07:53:40
US Dollar Looks Tired Ahead of Jackson Hole: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-22 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Looks Tired Ahead of Jackson Hole: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-22 03:30:00
JPY Intervention Levels Assessed Ahead of Jackson Hole, Yen Offered
2023-08-21 14:44:50
More View More
S&P 500, Nasdaq Reverse Early Gains as Investors Await Nvidia Results

S&P 500, Nasdaq Reverse Early Gains as Investors Await Nvidia Results

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

S&P 500, Nasdaq News Analysis

  • Quiet week sees risk sentiment edge higher but rising US yields pose a headwind
  • S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 immediately weaker after gapping higher at the open
  • High US yields threaten the attractiveness of expensive US stocks ahead of Nvidia results
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Quiet Week sees Risk Sentiment Ease Despite Elevated US Yields

US yields were marginally lower on Tuesday but remain elevated, placing pressure on US stocks as the bond market expresses the likelihood that interest rates will need to remain higher for longer as long as USD data continues to show a phenomenal resilience. With flash PMI data due tomorrow and Jackson Hole on Thursday and Friday, this week offers very little from a scheduled risk point of view but keep an eye on Nvidia earnings tomorrow after market close.

The S&P 500 rose at the open, buoyed by optimism surrounding Nvidia’s earnings report for the second quarter of this year. Last quarter, the company beat an earnings per share (EPS) estimate of 0.92, reporting $1.09 per share, sending tech stocks into a frenzy around the artificial intelligence hype.

The daily chart revealed a gap higher at the open but soon closed the gap between yesterday’s close and today’s open. The bearish move that ensued since printing the yearly high at 4607 in July remains in tact but has found support at 4325. The temporary reprieve form the selloff looks to 4450 as possible resistance and could see the index trading between 4325 and 4450 if market direction becomes less clear.

Nvidia’s results and industry guidance has great potential to extend the selloff or see the index trade back towards the high. AI and the semiconductors that support the growth of the industry have been the major driving force behind the stock market ascent this year so investors wait with bated breath.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The Nasdaq rose at the open, buoyed by optimism surrounding Nvidia’s earnings report for the second quarter of this year. Last quarter, the company beat an earnings per share (EPS) estimate of 0.92, reporting $1.09 per share, sending tech stocks into a frenzy around the artificial intelligence hype.

The Nasdaq chart below is similar to the S&P 500 chart, revealing a reprieve to the near-term bearish direction. Unlike the S&P 500 though, the Nasdaq actually traded and closed below the prior swing low at 14,687 before trading higher. Today’s immediate weakness after the open, signals a potential over-eagerness around Nvidia in a rather quiet week. Support remains at 14,687 with resistance at 15,285.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Richard Snow
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Nvidia has stood head and shoulders above the other mega-cap tech stocks, rising around 221% year-to-date. Second place Meta posts 140% and Tesla has declined to 87% as big tech dominates index performance.

Nvidia Outperforms All of US Big Tech in 2023 Thus Far

image3.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

​​Stock Indices Try to Regain Some of Last Week’s Losses
​​Stock Indices Try to Regain Some of Last Week’s Losses
2023-08-22 09:30:12
Asian Indices Feel the Heat of Rising Yields: Hang Seng, Kospi, Straits Times Index Setups
Asian Indices Feel the Heat of Rising Yields: Hang Seng, Kospi, Straits Times Index Setups
2023-08-22 06:30:00
Stock Indices Steady as PBOC Reduces its 1-Year Loan Prime Rate to a Record Low
Stock Indices Steady as PBOC Reduces its 1-Year Loan Prime Rate to a Record Low
2023-08-21 09:30:34
US indices attempt to stabilise, while China’s loan prime rates delivered more modest response: Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index, US dollar
US indices attempt to stabilise, while China’s loan prime rates delivered more modest response: Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index, US dollar
2023-08-21 02:00:00
Advertisement