Oil Struggles to Reverse Course as US Production Hits Record Levels

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: Dovish ECB Commentary Weighs on EUR/USD, Yields Slump
2023-12-05 11:57:30
Gold Clobbered after Fakeout; EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Hit by Rebound in US Yields
2023-12-05 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Prints Double Bottom Pattern. Recovery Incoming?
2023-12-04 16:31:11
Oil Weekly Forecast: Crude Oil Markets Dissatisfied by OPEC+
2023-12-03 02:00:14
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
2023-12-03 17:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Look for Further Gains​​​​
2023-11-30 09:40:27
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Calmer after Massive Same-Day Reversal
2023-12-05 08:30:37
Gold Clobbered after Fakeout; EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Hit by Rebound in US Yields
2023-12-05 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Mixed Technical Signals and a Stronger US Dollar Weigh on Cable
2023-12-04 20:30:09
US Dollar’s Trend Hinges on US Jobs Data, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-03 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Flies as US Yields Spring Back to Life, Setups on USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2023-12-04 18:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
2023-12-03 17:00:00
More View More
Oil Struggles to Reverse Course as US Production Hits Record Levels

Oil Struggles to Reverse Course as US Production Hits Record Levels

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Brent Crude Oil News and Analysis

  • Oil unable to arrest the decline despite imminent SPR purchases
  • Saudi Arabia issues support for additional supply cuts and a slow withdrawal of the policy to keep prices stabilized
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library

Oil Unable to Arrest the Decline Despite Imminent SPR Purchases

The US Department of Energy has stepped up efforts to refill its stockpile after a record withdrawal last year to control inflation. The DoE is now due to receive 4 million barrels back into its reserves by February instead of the summer and appears to show a new urgency to take advantage of lower oil prices. The chart below shows the slight uptick in SPR stocks after the US added 300,000 barrels in the second last week of November.

image1.png

Source: EIA, prepared by Richard Snow

In addition, Saudi Arabia has welcomed the subsequent voluntary cuts and clarified that the withdrawal of any cuts will happen at a managed pace.

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

Oil Technical Levels of Consideration

Oil now tests the lesser observed 50% Fibonacci retracement at $77 after the three day sell-off which is currently on track for a fourth. Oil markets have remained bearish despite the announcement of the supply cuts with markets unconvinced that the cabal is unified. Some African nations had raised objections to lower production quotas delaying the date of the original meeting and it would appear that there are still dissenting nations after the decision.

There is little standing in the way of a move towards $71.50 – a prior level of support that halted price declines. The RSI will be crucial to observe over the coming days as it nears oversold conditions. The global growth slowdown is also not helping matters as market participants factor in lower future oil demand. Furthermore, the US has achieved record levels of production for a second month in a row, adding to global oil supplies which counteracts the latest OPEC move to cut production further.

Brent Crude Oil Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Calmer after Massive Same-Day Reversal
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Calmer after Massive Same-Day Reversal
2023-12-05 08:30:37
Gold Clobbered after Fakeout; EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Hit by Rebound in US Yields
Gold Clobbered after Fakeout; EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Hit by Rebound in US Yields
2023-12-05 01:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Prints Double Bottom Pattern. Recovery Incoming?
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Prints Double Bottom Pattern. Recovery Incoming?
2023-12-04 16:31:11
Oil Weekly Forecast: Crude Oil Markets Dissatisfied by OPEC+
Oil Weekly Forecast: Crude Oil Markets Dissatisfied by OPEC+
2023-12-03 02:00:14
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 5, 2023