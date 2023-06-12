 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bulls Eye Retest of 100-Day MA Ahead of a Busy Week
2023-06-12 10:30:40
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, USD; Fed, ECB, BoJ, Germany ZEW, UK & Australia Jobs, US CPI, China Retail Sales
2023-06-11 16:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Continues its Post-OPEC+ Slide, Multi-Week Lows in Sight
2023-06-12 13:30:19
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, USD; Fed, ECB, BoJ, Germany ZEW, UK & Australia Jobs, US CPI, China Retail Sales
2023-06-11 16:01:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Move up, but Nasdaq 100 Struggles
2023-06-08 09:30:09
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Major Bond Yields Soar Amid Surprise Rate Hikes
2023-06-07 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, USD; Fed, ECB, BoJ, Germany ZEW, UK & Australia Jobs, US CPI, China Retail Sales
2023-06-11 16:01:00
Gold Weekly Forecast: Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Delicately Poised Heading into Blockbuster Week
2023-06-10 16:00:03
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Up, Below Recent Highs As Markets Look To Fed
2023-06-12 12:00:10
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, USD; Fed, ECB, BoJ, Germany ZEW, UK & Australia Jobs, US CPI, China Retail Sales
2023-06-11 16:01:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June
2023-06-09 10:30:07
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Bid on Japanese GDP & US Jobless Claims
2023-06-08 14:25:35
More View More
Oil Continues its Post-OPEC+ Slide, Multi-Week Lows in Sight

Oil Continues its Post-OPEC+ Slide, Multi-Week Lows in Sight

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Oil Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • Oil slips as recession fears continue to grow.
  • Oil price heads lower despite recent Saudi production cut.
How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

The recent Saudi oil production cut of one million barrels a day has failed to stabilize the price of oil which now nears lows last seen in late March. The production cut announcement, made on Sunday, June 4 saw oil jump sharply before giving back all of its gains and more the next day. Since then, oil has continued to slide as fears continue to grow that the US may soon fall into a recession, while the hoped-for strong pick-up in Chinese economic activity is yet to be seen.

This week’s economic data and events calendar is dominated by two central bank monetary policy decisions – FOMC and ECB – and the latest look at US price pressures. The next two days will be important for oil traders.

For all market-moving events and economic data releases, see the real-time DailyFX Calendar

While macro-events will be closely watched, this week the US government is selling in excess of $200 billion of a mixture of bills, notes, and bonds as it starts to re-fill its current account. While a substantial amount of this will be financed by maturing paper, a chunk of new money will be required to cover this week’s sales. US yields continue to nudge higher ahead of this event and this is also keeping the price of oil in check.

image1.png

Adding to the negative backdrop, investment banking giant Goldman Sachs cut their forecast for Brent crude from $95/bbl to $86/bbl. At the start of the year, Goldman forecast oil at $100/bbl.

Brent is around 2.5% lower on the session and within a couple of percentage points of posting a new multi-week low. The CCI indicator shows that oil is sitting in oversold territory, while all three moving averages are lined up in a bearish pattern. Recent lows at $71.40/bbl. and $70.17/bbl. may come under pressure unless sentiment changes.

Brent Oil Daily Price Chart – June 12, 2023

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Retail Traders are Net-Long US Crude Oil

Retail trader data shows 85.78% of traders are net-long US Crude with the ratio of traders long to short at 6.03 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 6.36% higher than yesterday and 8.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.12% lower than yesterday and 24.87% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggestsOil- US Crude prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the Oil – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Look to US Data for Guidance as OPEC News Fades
Crude Oil Prices Look to US Data for Guidance as OPEC News Fades
2023-06-11 04:00:11
Gold Weekly Forecast: Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Delicately Poised Heading into Blockbuster Week
Gold Weekly Forecast: Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Delicately Poised Heading into Blockbuster Week
2023-06-10 16:00:03
Gold Price Latest – Support Continues to Build Ahead of a Pivotal Week
Gold Price Latest – Support Continues to Build Ahead of a Pivotal Week
2023-06-09 13:33:43
Gold Rallies as US Dollar Sinks on Jobless Claims Surge, XAU/USD Eyes Bullish Engulfing
Gold Rallies as US Dollar Sinks on Jobless Claims Surge, XAU/USD Eyes Bullish Engulfing
2023-06-08 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023