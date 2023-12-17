Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides

New to FX, Looking for an Edge? Download our Complimentary FX Starter Pack Below

Recommended by Nick Cawley Recommended by Nick Cawley FX Trading Starter Pack Get My Guides

Fed Stays Put, Sees Three Rate Cuts in 2024, Gold Prices Soar as Yields Plunge

The Federal Reserve is set to implement a series of interest rate cuts next week, according to the latest Fed ‘dot plot’, with three 25bp moves seen in 2024, as the US central bank acknowledges that economic growth is likely to weaken going forward. Financial markets however are pricing in a more aggressive set of rate cuts with six 25bp moves seen next, with the first cut expected in late March.

CME Fed Fund Probabilities

Learn How to Trade the Most Liquid Currency Pair, EUR/USD

Recommended by Nick Cawley How to Trade EUR/USD Get My Guide

In contrast to the Fed’s dovish pivot, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank both held their hawkish outlooks, despite prior expectations that both may gently ease back from their ongoing restrictive stance. Expectations of a series of rate cuts by both central banks next year were paired back but still point to much lower rates in 2024.

Hawkish BoE Leaves Rates Unchanged – GBP/USD Breaks Above 1.2700

ECB Keep Rates Steady with Tentative Inflation Downgrades. EUR/USD Rises

Equity markets continue to ride the wave of optimism with US indices hitting multi-year and all-time highs while in Europe the DAX printed a fresh all-time high. Positive risk sentiment continues to power the equity bull run although as we enter the final week before the Christmas/New Year break, volume turns sharply lower and risk appetite will likely wain.

There are quite a few high-impact economic data releases on the calendar next week with UK and US inflation reports and the Bank of Japan policy meeting the standouts.

Learn How to Trade Economic Releases and Market Events with our Free Guide

Recommended by Nick Cawley Trading Forex News: The Strategy Get My Guide

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Technical and Fundamental Forecasts – w/c December 18th

British Pound Eyes Inflation and GDP Data – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Forecasts

The Bank of England this week reiterated their battle against inflation is far from over, leaving Sterling propped up by higher-for-longer rate expectations.

Euro Forecast: EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY Face Support, EUR/USD to Rise?

A rather hawkish ECB statement probably sits somewhere between the BoE and the Dovish Fed, keeping the euro supported. What is likely to drive euro pairs next week?

Gold (XAU/USD)and Silver (XAG/USD) Jump on Dovish Fed Interest Rate Outlook

Gold and silver turned early losses into respectable gains at the end of the week, driven by a dovish Federal Reserve outlook for the coming year.

US Dollar in Peril with Core PCE on Deck, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY

The November U.S. PCE report will be key for the U.S. dollar in the short term. Weaker-than-expected numbers could reinforce the greenback's recent decline, but strong numbers could trigger a bullish reversal.

All Articles Written by DailyFX Analysts and Strategists