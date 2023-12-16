 Skip to Content
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Jump on Dovish Fed Interest Rate Outlook

Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Jump on Dovish Fed Interest Rate Outlook

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Analysis and Charts

  • Gold trades near the top of this week’s $70 range.
  • Gold and silver’s technical outlooks are turning positive

Learn how to trade gold with our complimentary guide

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

A dovish Federal Reserve hinting at a series of interest rate cuts next year sent US Treasury yields and the dollar sharply lower in the second half of the week. The market is now pricing in six 25 basis point rate cuts next year in the US with the first move lower now seen at the March FOMC meeting. This aggressive pricing of rate probabilities sent gold and silver sharply higher on Wednesday after both had languished in the early part of the week.

image1.png

Next week there are several high-importance data releases and events that may impact gold and silver. On Tuesday we have the latest BoJ monetary policy decision and the final Euro Area inflation reading, on Wednesday we have UK inflation and US consumer confidence, on Thursday final US Q3 GDP and to end the week UK GDP and US core PCE.

For all economic data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Gold is drifting sideways as we head into the weekend after having failed to break above an old resistance at $2,043/oz. The precious metal is back above all three simple moving averages, a positive setup, with support seen at $2,016/oz. (20-day sma) followed by prior resistance turned support at $2,009/oz. A clear break above $2,043/oz. should see gold move further higher with $2,070/oz. the next target.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail trader data shows 61.39% of gold traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.59 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 2.78% higher than yesterday and 8.84% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.92% higher than yesterday and 8.85% lower than last week.

See how changes in IG Retail Trader data can affect price action.

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 2% 0%
Weekly -5% -2% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The daily silver chart is also positive with three strong higher lows seen since the start of October. The 50- and 200-day sma offer support and a clean break the short-dated, 20-dsma, would bring resistance at $24.51 back into play. Support is seen at $23.57 (200-dsma), followed by $23.29 (50-dsma) before the last higher at $22.51 comes into focus.

Silver Daily Price Chart

image3.png

Charts via TradingView

What is your view on Gold and Silver – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

