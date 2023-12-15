 Skip to Content
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Drifts After Weak PMI Data Release
2023-12-15 13:00:30
US Dollar Demolished by Fed’s Dovish Pivot, Tech Setups on EUR/USD and USD/JPY
2023-12-14 18:40:00
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
WTI Oil Continues to Weaken as COP28 Deal Fails to Find Consensus
2023-12-12 15:38:15
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains
2023-12-14 11:00:48
Dow and Nasdaq 100 make Headway but Nikkei 225 Stumbles
2023-12-12 12:00:39
News
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Pivot Reversal or Damage Control? Key Levels for XAU/USD
2023-12-15 16:40:00
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Pivot Opens Pathway for New Fresh Record, XAU/USD Levels
2023-12-15 01:00:00
News
Cable on Track for Remarkable Recovery after Hawkish BoE Messaging
2023-12-15 08:11:17
Hawkish BoE Leaves Rates Unchanged – GBP/USD Breaks Above 1.2700
2023-12-14 12:29:09
News
US Dollar Demolished by Fed’s Dovish Pivot, Tech Setups on EUR/USD and USD/JPY
2023-12-14 18:40:00
FOMC Roundup: Dovish Fed Signals End to Hiking Cycle, Improves Risk Appetite
2023-12-14 10:14:03
British Pound Eyes Inflation and GDP Data – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecasts

British Pound Eyes Inflation and GDP Data – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecasts

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecasts and Charts

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
  • A hawkish BoE underpins Sterling’s recent rally.
  • UK inflation and GDP data are key going into the end of the year.

Most Read This Week:

Hawkish BoE Leaves Rates Unchanged – GBP/USD Breaks Above 1.2700

ECB Keep Rates Steady with Tentative Inflation Downgrades, EUR/USD Rises

FOMC Roundup: Dovish Fed Signals End to Hiking Cycle, Improves Risk Appetite

A heavyweight week of central bank policy decisions saw the Federal Reserve take a dovish pivot while both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank towed the higher-for-longer line, adding volatility to the USD, Euro, and British Pound (See articles above). The main FX mover was Wednesday’s Fed decision and statement, an event that sent the US dollar and US Treasury yields tumbling. Cable pushed back above 1.2700 and is now treading water ahead of next week’s inflation and GDP data, the last set of high-importance UK releases ahead of the seasonal break.

Learn how to trade economic data and events with our complimentary guide

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
 image1.png

For all market-moving economic data and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

While UK growth remains tepid at best, the BoE will be closely watching the latest inflation reading. Last month saw inflation drop sharply and the UK central bank will be looking for further progress in their fight against stubbornly high price pressures when the ONS data is released on Wednesday. If inflation falls below forecast, then pressure will build on the BoE to consider cutting rates earlier, and this will weigh on the British Pound in the coming weeks.

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, less than 50 basis points below Thursday’s multi-week high of 1.2791. The move higher in cable has been down to a combination of a weak US dollar and a stable to slightly stronger Sterling and the latter is likely to be tested by next week’s data releases. The technical chart setup remains positive with cable now trading above all three simple moving averages, but the CCI indicator is showing the pair as heavily overbought so a period of consolidation may be needed if cable is to push higher. The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.2823 will act as a level of resistance and if this breaks there is little in the way of prior resistance before 1.3000 comes into view. Support comes from a cluster of recent highs and lows all the way down to the 1.2600 area.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Recent EUR/GBP consolidation around 0.8550 was broken this week when the pair rallied and touched the 20-day sma at 0.8634 before turning lower. The chart remains negative from a technical point of view and the 0.8550 area may be tested again before Father Christmas has finished his rounds.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart

image3.png

Charts using TradingView

Retail trader EUR/GBP data show 71.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.51 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 0.87% lower than yesterday and 10.94% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.55% lower than yesterday and 5.70% lower than last week.

What Does Changing Retail Sentiment Mean for EUR/GBP Price Action?

EUR/GBP Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -19% -4%
Weekly -7% 3% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

