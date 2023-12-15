British Pound Eyes Inflation and GDP Data – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecasts

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecasts and Charts

A hawkish BoE underpins Sterling’s recent rally.

UK inflation and GDP data are key going into the end of the year.

A heavyweight week of central bank policy decisions saw the Federal Reserve take a dovish pivot while both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank towed the higher-for-longer line, adding volatility to the USD, Euro, and British Pound (See articles above). The main FX mover was Wednesday’s Fed decision and statement, an event that sent the US dollar and US Treasury yields tumbling. Cable pushed back above 1.2700 and is now treading water ahead of next week’s inflation and GDP data, the last set of high-importance UK releases ahead of the seasonal break.

While UK growth remains tepid at best, the BoE will be closely watching the latest inflation reading. Last month saw inflation drop sharply and the UK central bank will be looking for further progress in their fight against stubbornly high price pressures when the ONS data is released on Wednesday. If inflation falls below forecast, then pressure will build on the BoE to consider cutting rates earlier, and this will weigh on the British Pound in the coming weeks.

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, less than 50 basis points below Thursday’s multi-week high of 1.2791. The move higher in cable has been down to a combination of a weak US dollar and a stable to slightly stronger Sterling and the latter is likely to be tested by next week’s data releases. The technical chart setup remains positive with cable now trading above all three simple moving averages, but the CCI indicator is showing the pair as heavily overbought so a period of consolidation may be needed if cable is to push higher. The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.2823 will act as a level of resistance and if this breaks there is little in the way of prior resistance before 1.3000 comes into view. Support comes from a cluster of recent highs and lows all the way down to the 1.2600 area.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

Recent EUR/GBP consolidation around 0.8550 was broken this week when the pair rallied and touched the 20-day sma at 0.8634 before turning lower. The chart remains negative from a technical point of view and the 0.8550 area may be tested again before Father Christmas has finished his rounds.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart

