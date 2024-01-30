IMF Upgrades Global Growth as Major Economies Show Resilience

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Area avoids a Technical Recession, Microsoft Earnings Now Key
2024-01-30 13:29:59
Euro (EUR/USD) Pares Recent Losses After German and Euro Area Q4 GDP Releases
2024-01-30 10:31:22
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Pullback Sharply after Oil Tanker Strike, Caution Grows
2024-01-30 09:13:04
Crude Oil Prices Slip After Strong Run, Market Awaits US’ Jordan Response
2024-01-29 14:00:49
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Resume their March Higher
2024-01-30 12:30:49
​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 at Record Highs, while the Russell 2000 Continues to Rebound
2024-01-23 11:00:09
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
IMF Upgrades Global Growth as Major Economies Show Resilience
2024-01-30 15:41:44
Euro Area avoids a Technical Recession, Microsoft Earnings Now Key
2024-01-30 13:29:59
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Holds Above 1.2600 As Year’s First Central Bank Meets Near
2024-01-30 14:00:13
Euro Area avoids a Technical Recession, Microsoft Earnings Now Key
2024-01-30 13:29:59
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Area avoids a Technical Recession, Microsoft Earnings Now Key
2024-01-30 13:29:59
USD Ahead of FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-01-29 15:42:23
More View More
IMF Upgrades Global Growth as Major Economies Show Resilience

IMF Upgrades Global Growth as Major Economies Show Resilience

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

IMF World Economic Outlook Overview

  • IMF upgrades global growth as ‘soft landing’ hopes gain traction
  • Oil and gold receive a minor lift in the moments after the release. AUD/USD undecided
  • Major risk events ahead: BoE, Fed rate decisions, Mega-cap earnings and NFP
  • Stay up to date with the major considerations for equity markets in the first quarter of the year by downloading our dedicated equities forecast for Q1 below:
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

IMF Upgrades Global Growth as ‘Soft Landing’ Hopes Gain Traction

The International Monetary Fund, or IMF, upgraded its outlook on global economic growth as major economies reveal their resilience. Disinflation also continues to push prices lower, supporting a potential soft landing in 2024 while acknowledging risks related to geopolitical conflicts which could affect global trade. In addition, the IMF also highlighted the potential for stubborn price pressures if reducing interest rates loosens financial conditions too much.

The IMF provided an update on its global growth forecast, seeing the 2024 estimate rise from 2.9% back in October, to 3.1%. The organisation foresaw greater than expected resilience in the US, seeing its estimate for growth in 2024 rise from 1.5% to 2.1% for 2024. The organisation also acknowledged China’s fiscal efforts to jump start the local economy, seeing estimated growth rise from 4.2% to 4.6% this year.

IMF Upgrades its Global Economic Outlook

image1.png

Source: IMF World Economic Outlook

Markets have responded positively as gold and oil both moved higher in the wake of the update, although, gold has since reverted back to prices observed before the report was released. Oil received a boost, and remains a market filled with complexity amid supply chain uncertainty along the Red Sea and a rosier global economic outlook. API data later today, EIA storage figures and the NFP print on Friday provides oil traders with lots to think about this week.

AUD/USD, the last chart shown below, is generally reflective of risk sentiment and hadn’t really seen a long-lasting advance in the minutes after the IMF’s update. The Aussie dollar is procyclical in nature which means it exhibits a strong correlation with the S&P 500, although this has weakened recently and may be something to keep an eye on if Aussie/China fortunes deteriorate in relation to the US.

Multi-Asset Performance in the Moments Following the IMF’s Global Growth Upgrade

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Prices Pullback Sharply after Oil Tanker Strike, Caution Grows
Oil Prices Pullback Sharply after Oil Tanker Strike, Caution Grows
2024-01-30 09:13:04
Crude Oil Prices Slip After Strong Run, Market Awaits US’ Jordan Response
Crude Oil Prices Slip After Strong Run, Market Awaits US’ Jordan Response
2024-01-29 14:00:49
Gold and Silver Push Higher as Middle East Tensions Escalate, FOMC and US NFPs Near
Gold and Silver Push Higher as Middle East Tensions Escalate, FOMC and US NFPs Near
2024-01-29 12:29:16
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Decision to Guide Trend, Critical Levels For XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Decision to Guide Trend, Critical Levels For XAU/USD
2024-01-27 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 30, 2024
AUD/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 30, 2024
Oil - Brent Crude
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 30, 2024