 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Eyes Short-Term Retracement as DXY Runs Into Confluence Area
2023-08-14 08:03:21
Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
2023-08-10 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious Tone to Start the Week: Brent crude, China A50, USD/JPY
2023-08-14 02:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Nasdaq 100, RBNZ, FOMC Minutes, CPI
2023-08-13 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Indices Little-Changed After Post-US CPI Volatility​​​​
2023-08-11 09:30:16
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading
2023-08-09 09:30:30
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Slipping into Multi-Week Support, Volatility Remains Low
2023-08-14 11:00:38
Is Nasdaq Following Gold’s Footsteps? NDX, XAU/USD Price Setups
2023-08-14 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Descending Channel Guides Sterling Lower
2023-08-13 23:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK GDP Data Beats Estimates, Sterling Undecided
2023-08-11 06:34:04
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Hits New Lows as US Dollar Flexes on Higher Treasury Yields
2023-08-14 06:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious Tone to Start the Week: Brent crude, China A50, USD/JPY
2023-08-14 02:30:00
More View More
Gold (XAU/USD) Slipping into Multi-Week Support, Volatility Remains Low

Gold (XAU/USD) Slipping into Multi-Week Support, Volatility Remains Low

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price, and Chart

  • Gold hit by a robust US dollar.
  • Risk-off sentiment fails to give the precious metal a lift.

Learn How to Trade Gold for Free

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

A stronger US dollar, bolstered by rising US Treasury yields, is pressing down on gold and sending it down to levels last seen over one month ago. The precious metal is also just $20 away from making a fresh multi-month low and if this happens, the technical outlook for the precious would turn further bearish.

The US dollar continues to push higher, aided by higher US Treasury yields. While the short end of the curve is little changed, and pricing in unchanged rates over the coming months, the longer end of the curve is seeing higher yields. The 2-10 year curve remains inverted by around 73 basis points and as the possibility of a US recession recedes, the yield curve differential will move further towards flat.

image1.png

This week’s economic calendar will likely have little impact on the price of gold until the FOMC Minutes are released on Wednesday at 19:00 UK. After this release, the economic calendar goes quiet. Traders will need to monitor the ongoing real estate slump in China. Shares in Chinese property giant Country Garden Holdings fell to a record low today after the company missed bond coupon payments last week and warned that it faces challenges ahead. Country Garden Holdings shares fell by 18% overnight in Hong Kong, sparking fears of another Evergrande-style default.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Learn from Other Trader's Mistakes - Get Your Free Trading Mistakes Guide

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

The daily gold chart shows the precious metal near the 200-day simple moving average at $1,904/oz. This longer-dated ma has provided support for gold since mid-December last year. Just below here, is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,903.4/oz. can be seen before the $1,900/oz. the psychological level comes into view. A break below would leave the June 29 $1,893/oz. multi-month low vulnerable.

If gold gets a safe-haven bid, possibly driven by Country Garden, then a break higher will be met by a series of prior lower highs made over the last month. These may prove difficult to overcome in the short term.

Volatility also remains low in the precious metal - along with a number of other markets - and this makes any sharp price moves less likely.

Gold Daily Price Chart – August 14, 2023

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

Gold Client Sentiment

Retail traders are 79.77% net-long of Gold with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.94 to 1.

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 10% 4%
Weekly 9% -12% 4%
Download the Full Gold Sentiment Report Here
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold and Silver – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Update: OPEC Monthly Report Points to Tighter Oil Market, Cuts Continue
Oil Update: OPEC Monthly Report Points to Tighter Oil Market, Cuts Continue
2023-08-11 12:00:01
How Much More to Go in Crude Oil? Is There More Upside in Natural Gas?
How Much More to Go in Crude Oil? Is There More Upside in Natural Gas?
2023-08-11 04:30:00
Gold Price Outlook at Risk as Markets Embrace Tighter Fed for Longer After US CPI
Gold Price Outlook at Risk as Markets Embrace Tighter Fed for Longer After US CPI
2023-08-10 20:00:00
Gold, Silver Techs: Precious Metals Ease Despite Softer USD, Yields
Gold, Silver Techs: Precious Metals Ease Despite Softer USD, Yields
2023-08-09 16:14:37
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023