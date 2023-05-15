Gold Price Latest: Waiting for the Fed’s Thoughts, $2K Currently Provides Support

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Leaps with Treasury Yields as Debt Ceiling Takes Centre Stage. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-05-15 02:00:00
EUR/USD Bashed by Risk Aversion, S&P 500 Fumbles but Google Cushions Weakness
2023-05-11 16:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, S&P 500, US Dollar; Powell, Debt Ceiling, Australia Jobs, Germany ZEW, China Data
2023-05-14 16:01:00
Crude Oil Market Outlook Darkened by Debt Ceiling Debacle and Recession Risks
2023-05-14 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: Waiting for the Fed’s Thoughts, $2K Currently Provides Support
2023-05-15 10:03:07
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, S&P 500, US Dollar; Powell, Debt Ceiling, Australia Jobs, Germany ZEW, China Data
2023-05-14 16:01:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Fixated on US Factors
2023-05-15 07:55:38
US Dollar Leaps with Treasury Yields as Debt Ceiling Takes Centre Stage. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-05-15 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Retreats as US Dollar Takes Flight Despite Debt Debacle. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-05-15 05:00:00
US Dollar Leaps with Treasury Yields as Debt Ceiling Takes Centre Stage. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-05-15 02:00:00
More View More
Gold Price Latest: Waiting for the Fed’s Thoughts, $2K Currently Provides Support

Gold Price Latest: Waiting for the Fed’s Thoughts, $2K Currently Provides Support

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

Gold Price, Charts, and Analysis

  • Fed speakers may provide fresh market guidance.
  • The precious metal remains supported.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read Gold Price Latest - $2,000/oz. Support Stands Firm as US Inflation Report Nears

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Gold starts the week on the front foot after testing $2k support in the last couple of sessions. The precious metal continues to respect this level and with little in the way of high-impact economic data on the calendar this week, traders will look to commentary from a host of Federal Reserve speakers this week to provide some volatility. Today sees scheduled commentary from Fed members Bostic, Kashkari, Barkin, and Cook, while other board members speak throughout the week. The highlight of the week comes on Friday when Fed chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the Thomas Laubach Research Conference. According to the Fed’s website, this year’s conference will ‘highlight key issues in monetary policy and the economy and facilitate discussions on the challenges faced by monetary policymakers’.

This week’s Fed commentary will be closely followed by US Treasury traders for any clues about the central bank’s intentions going forward. According to one closely watched indicator, the Fed has finished tightening monetary policy and will start cutting interest rates at the end of the third quarter. This outlook is at odds with some of the more hawkish Fed members who continue to press their case for further rate hikes in the months ahead. The rate-sensitive US 2-year is currently trading with a yield of 4%, while the benchmark US 10-year changes hands at 3.48%.

The precious metal remains bid above $2,000/oz. level and is looking to break back above Friday’s $2,022/oz. high. While support has held, a recent series of lower highs has compressed the price of gold, hinting at a breakout. Gold is being supported by the 20-day simple moving average, although this indicator remains under threat. If the 20-dma and the $2k level break then a cluster of prior lows down to $1,970/oz. should provide support.

Gold Price Daily Chart – May 15, 2023

Chart via TradingView

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 9% 6%
Weekly 2% -2% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Traders’ Positioning Little Changed

Retail trader data show 58.03% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.38 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 0.94% higher than yesterday and 4.42% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.09% lower than yesterday and 4.99% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Market Outlook Darkened by Debt Ceiling Debacle and Recession Risks
Crude Oil Market Outlook Darkened by Debt Ceiling Debacle and Recession Risks
2023-05-14 00:00:00
Gold Prices Veer Off Bullish Path as US Dollar Firms but Outlook Still Upbeat
Gold Prices Veer Off Bullish Path as US Dollar Firms but Outlook Still Upbeat
2023-05-12 16:00:00
Copper Prices Drop on Weaker Chinese Data, Demand Concerns
Copper Prices Drop on Weaker Chinese Data, Demand Concerns
2023-05-12 14:12:03
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Taking a Tumble. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Taking a Tumble. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-12 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 15, 2023