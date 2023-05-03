Gold Price Holds the High Ground as Treasury Yields Retreat. Where to for XAU/USD?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: May 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Action Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-05-03 03:30:00
Euro Area Core Inflation Retreats as YoY Print Accelerates, EUR/USD Lower
2023-05-02 09:33:29
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices in Freefall, On Cusp of Breakdown, USD/CAD Buoyed by Market Mayhem
2023-05-02 18:40:00
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Eye Fed and ECB Rate Decisions. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-02 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: As Losses Mount, Retail Traders Become More Bullish
2023-04-26 23:00:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: May 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Holds the High Ground as Treasury Yields Retreat. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-05-03 02:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD), Silver Price (XAG/USD): Attention Now Turns to the Federal Reserve
2023-05-02 11:26:17
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Action Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-05-03 03:30:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Resilient Ahead of Fed
2023-05-02 07:54:56
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Hammered by Disappointing Job Openings Data as Fed Decision Looms
2023-05-02 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Update: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY. AUD/JPY
2023-05-02 13:29:31
More View More
Gold Price Holds the High Ground as Treasury Yields Retreat. Where to for XAU/USD?

Gold Price Holds the High Ground as Treasury Yields Retreat. Where to for XAU/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, Treasury Yields, KBW Bank Index, US Dollar, FOMC, Fed - Talking Points

  • The gold price broke recent range shackles as it launched toward new highs
  • Treasury yields dipped as risk appetite ran for the hills on regional banking woes
  • All eyes are on the Fed later today. If they hint at a more hawkish tilt, where will gold go?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Gold broke higher in the overnight session, racing above US$ 2,000 an ounce with risk sentiment sinking which saw Treasuries go higher on lower yields.

Wall Street finished down after regional banks faced scrutiny by the market despite the embattled First Republic Bank finding a home with JP Morgan at the start of the week. The KBW bank index which includes several leading regional banks, went 4.47% lower on Tuesday.

All the while the unresolved US debt ceiling issue continues to swirl and with these growing concerns for the macroeconomic environment, gold and Treasuries caught a bid.

Treasury yields were lower across the curve with the 2-year note slipping 18 basis points, trading back below 4%. At the New York close nominal 10-year Treasury yields were down 14 basis points, while real yields for the same tenor were down 11 bp.

The real yield is the nominal yield less the market-priced inflation rate derived from Treasury inflation- protected securities (TIPS).

The implication is that inflation expectations were little changed but the returns for supposed risk-free assets like US government debt were sort after. The perceived haven status of the yellow metal also appeared to benefit from the market’s mood.

The US Dollar has had a choppy week so far as traders weigh the potential impact of today’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

While the market is anticipating a 25 bp hike, the focus will be on the post-meeting presser for guidance on the Fed’s stance going forward.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold remains within an ascending trend channel and has been caught in a relatively narrow range of 1969 – 2049 for five weeks.

A bullish Triple Moving Average (TMA) formation requires the price to be above the short-term Simple Moving Average (SMA), the latter to be above the medium-term SMA and the medium-term SMA to be above the long-term SMA. All SMAs also need to have a positive gradient.

Looking at any combination of 10-, 34-, 55-, 100- and 200-day SMAs, the criteria for a TMA have been met.

To the topside, there is a Double Top created by the all-time high of 2075 in April 2020 and the failed attempt to break above it in March 2022 when a peak of 2070 was made.

On the downside, the 1885 – 1895 area appears to be a key support zone. Within it lies the 100-day SMA, a previous low, a breakpoint and an ascending trend line.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Eye Fed and ECB Rate Decisions. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Eye Fed and ECB Rate Decisions. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-02 01:00:00
Gold Prices Turn Lower as US Economic Data Weakens Case for Fed Pause
Gold Prices Turn Lower as US Economic Data Weakens Case for Fed Pause
2023-05-01 15:45:00
Gold Price Trapped Ahead of a Busy Week as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Trapped Ahead of a Busy Week as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-05-01 02:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: OPEC+ Production Gains Wiped Out Ahead of Pivotal Week for Oil Prices
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: OPEC+ Production Gains Wiped Out Ahead of Pivotal Week for Oil Prices
2023-04-30 10:00:01
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: May 3, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: May 3, 2023