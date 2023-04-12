Gold Price Forecast: Key Confluence Area in Sight Ahead of US CPI Data

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD In Limbo Ahead of the Latest US Inflation Release
2023-04-12 11:00:13
US CPI to Set the Tone for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-10 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Finds Comfort Ahead of a Potential Breakout. Where to for WTI?
2023-04-12 00:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Eye Further Downside as Demand Fears Return
2023-04-11 11:01:57
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Key Confluence Area in Sight Ahead of US CPI Data
2023-04-12 09:25:22
Gold Price Forecast Hinges on US CPI, XAU/USD Patiently Waits at $2000
2023-04-11 12:25:45
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast Led by US CPI, FOMC Minutes and Gov Bailey
2023-04-12 07:36:18
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Starts the Week on a Positive Note
2023-04-11 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gives up Ground Ahead of CPI Data and Japanese Yen Also Slips
2023-04-12 05:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Faces Short-Term Pressure Following Ueda Inauguration
2023-04-11 14:10:46
More View More
Gold Price Forecast: Key Confluence Area in Sight Ahead of US CPI Data

Gold Price Forecast: Key Confluence Area in Sight Ahead of US CPI Data

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

GOLD (XAU/USD) PRICE, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
DOWNLOAD THE RECENTLY RELEASED Q2 FORECAST FOR GOLD
Get My Guide

Gold (XAU/USD) FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Gold price has rallied higher in Asian trade with a session high of $2020.87 before surrendering some of those gains following the European open (trading at $2011.00 at the time of writing). The question of the sustainability of such a move however remains on the mind of market participants in what could prove to be a pivotal day for the precious metal.

Gold found support at the pennant breakout on Monday before bouncing yesterday on the back of a weaker US dollar which snapped a four-day winning streak. Market sentiment overall has been relatively muted following the weekend as key US data events lie ahead.

Comments from Federal Reserve policymakers failed to provide any clarity with rather mixed and vague commentary. Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari said he sees inflation down to around 3% in 2023 while John Williams of New York said he feels the Fed need to do more to combat inflation. Interesting comments given the expected forecast for Core CPI which is expected to indicate a slight uptick in March.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

An interesting day and week ahead for the precious metal as price approaches a key inflection point around the $2033.00 level (most recent swing high). The US inflation print due out later comes hot on the heels of labor market data which remained robust. A rise in inflation today or a significant miss of the forecast print of 5.2% could result in a fresh push to the downside for the precious metal while a sign that inflation continues to soften may serve as a catalyst for a retest of the 2022 high around the $2070.00 handle. In a manner of speaking, it is clearly make or break time for the precious metal.

image1.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK AND FINAL THOUGHTS

Form a technical perspective, Gold has seen a lovely break, retest and continuation of the pennant pattern as we approach the recent swing highs around the $2033.00 level. The vertical distance between the upper and lower trendline is around $80 which puts potential upside targets around the 2022 high of $2070.00 which has yet to be reached. (Read: How to Trade Triangle and Pennant Formations).

The technicals appear to be in favor of further upside and a potential test of that 2022 high but faces a host of challenges. Some key resistance levels and of course the US inflation data release which could have a material impact on the USD index and thus gold prices moving forward.

Resistance Levels:

  • 2033.00
  • 2050.00
  • 2070.00

Support Levels:

  • 2003.00
  • 1983.00
  • 1950.00

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart – April 12, 2023

image2.png

Source: TradingView, Chart Prepared by Zain Vawda

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA

IGCS shows retail traders are currently Long on Gold, with 55% of traders currently holding long positions. This is around 3% down from yesterday with traders likely reducing long exposure ahead of US data releases. The marginal difference between long and short positions providing a further nod as to how pivotal todays US data could be for gold prices moving forward.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Find Your Trading Style

Recommended by Zain Vawda

Start Course

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Finds Comfort Ahead of a Potential Breakout. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Price Finds Comfort Ahead of a Potential Breakout. Where to for WTI?
2023-04-12 00:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Eye Further Downside as Demand Fears Return
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Eye Further Downside as Demand Fears Return
2023-04-11 11:01:57
Gold Prices Fall as Traders Raise Odds of More Fed Tightening after Solid Jobs Data
Gold Prices Fall as Traders Raise Odds of More Fed Tightening after Solid Jobs Data
2023-04-10 18:30:00
Q2 Trade Idea - Is it Time for Silver to Shine Brighter?
Q2 Trade Idea - Is it Time for Silver to Shine Brighter?
2023-04-10 09:00:20
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 12, 2023