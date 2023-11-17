 Skip to Content
US Dollar Outlook Shaky as Yields Tank, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-11-17 00:30:00
EUR/USD Holds Up But Pares US Inflation-Inspired Gains
2023-11-16 15:30:32
Oil Price Outlook: Brent and WTI Suffer Further Losses
2023-11-16 17:42:52
EUR/USD Hits Snag After Breakout, Nasdaq 100 Stalls, Oil Prices at Risk of Meltdown
2023-11-15 23:40:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Continue their Rally
2023-11-16 11:00:42
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC 40 Gains Slow ahead of US Inflation Data
2023-11-14 10:00:53
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breaks Out as Yields Sink, Fed Pivot Hopes Build
2023-11-16 19:05:00
Gold Prices Gain On More Signs Global Inflation Rolling Over
2023-11-15 15:30:29
US Dollar Outlook Shaky as Yields Tank, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-11-17 00:30:00
Pound Sterling Update: GBP/USD Uptrend in Focus
2023-11-16 09:41:19
US Dollar Forecast: Fed Pivot Ahead? - Setups on USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-11-15 18:10:00
Japanese Yen Update: Lower US CPI Tames USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Rises
2023-11-14 18:30:15
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq Rallies are Taking a Breather​​​

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq Rallies are Taking a Breather​​​

Article by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

FTSE 100, DAX 40, Nasdaq 100 Analysis and Charts

FTSE 100 rallies on softer US and UK inflation

​​A host of large-cap dividend payments on Thursday put the FTSE 100 on the back foot, together with disappointing results from Burberry’s with its share price dropping by over 10%.

​Early Friday morning UK retail sales slid to their lowest level since the 2021 COVID-19 lockdown, by 0.3% in October 2023, following a downwardly revised fall of 1.1% in September. This did not prevent the FTSE 100 from recovering from Thursday’s low at 7,403. While it holds, the 9 November high at 7,466 may be reached. Further up sits more significant resistance between the early November high and the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,484 to 7,501.

​Support below Thursday’s 7,430 low can be found between the early September and early October lows at 7,384 to 7,369.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

DAX 40 trades in two-month high

​The DAX 40 continues to rise, having so far seen eight consecutive days of gains, and is approaching the August and September highs at 15,992 to 16,044 which may short-term cap.

​Minor support below Thursday’s 15,710 low can be seen along the 200-day simple moving average at 15,661.Further down lie the early October high at 15,575 and the mid-September low at 15,561.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 flirts with the 15,932 July peak

​The Nasdaq 100’s 12% rally off its late October low has taken the index to its July high which is short-term thwarting the advance ahead of the weekend amid profit taking and as the US’ largest retailer WalMart tumbles 8% amid a cautious outlook for consumer spending.

​While the July and current November highs at 15,932 to 15,978 cap, Thursday’s low at 15,736, and the steep October-to-November uptrend line at 15,724 are likely to be revisited. Good support can be found between the 15,628 to 15,520 early to mid-September highs, though.

​A rise above 15,978 would engage the December 2021 high at 16,660.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

