 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Scenarios Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-26 03:30:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY
2023-07-25 10:43:39
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Eases After Solid Rally as US Dollar Eyes the Fed Ahead. Higher WTI?
2023-07-26 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Aim for Best Month Since January 2022 as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-07-24 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 and Dow Looking Strong but Dax Struggling Again​​​​
2023-07-26 09:30:06
Mixed Showing in Big Tech Results, With all Eyes on FOMC Meeting Next: Microsoft, AUD/NZD, US Dollar
2023-07-26 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise, but Fed Chair Powell Will Likely Keep Life Difficult for XAU/USD
2023-07-26 05:00:00
Fed Preview: Gold Prices and US Dollar’s Outlook Hinge on Powell’s Guidance
2023-07-25 19:35:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Scenarios Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-26 03:30:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Fleeting Pound Recovery?
2023-07-25 07:56:59
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Delicately Poised Ahead of Central Bank Week
2023-07-26 07:54:50
US Dollar Scenarios Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-26 03:30:00
More View More
FTSE 100 and Dow Looking Strong but Dax Struggling Again​​​​

FTSE 100 and Dow Looking Strong but Dax Struggling Again​​​​

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Analyst Chris Beauchamp

FTSE, Dax, Dow Jones - Prices and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 continues to rise

​After surging last week the index’s move higher has slowed, but It has held on to the gains made. ​With the price now above the 100-day SMA a more bullish view might begin to prevail. It has also cleared trendline resistance from the April high. This now opens the way to 7800 and then the April peak at 7925.

​A move back below 7550 would be needed to reverse this outlook, and then below 7500 a bearish view prevails again.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by IG
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Dax struggles to move higher

​The index has struggled to make headway, although small gains have been made over the last week.​The price remains close to the highs of June, but for the moment the buyers seem unable to muster the strength to drive the index above 16,300 and then on above June’s record high.

​A drop back below 16,000 might bring the 15,700 support level into play once again.

DAXDaily Price Chart

Trading Strategies and Risk Management

Trading with Pitchfork and Slopes

Recommended by IG

Start Course

Dow is steady at recent highs

​The index hit a new high for the year yesterday, but some nervousness ahead of more big earnings and tonight’s Fed decision meant it was unable to hold its gains. ​After the surge from the July low, the index looks over-extended in the short term. A pullback towards 34,500 may create a higher low.

​Further gains from current levels would target 36,000, and then on to 37,000, the peak from January 2022.

DowJones Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mixed Showing in Big Tech Results, With all Eyes on FOMC Meeting Next: Microsoft, AUD/NZD, US Dollar
Mixed Showing in Big Tech Results, With all Eyes on FOMC Meeting Next: Microsoft, AUD/NZD, US Dollar
2023-07-26 01:30:00
FTSE 100, DAX Outlook: Bullish Momentum Slows Ahead of Major Releases
FTSE 100, DAX Outlook: Bullish Momentum Slows Ahead of Major Releases
2023-07-25 15:50:58
Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 aim for further gains​​​​
Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 aim for further gains​​​​
2023-07-25 09:30:47
S&P 500, Nasdaq: Big Tech Earnings and FOMC to Dominate a Busy Week
S&P 500, Nasdaq: Big Tech Earnings and FOMC to Dominate a Busy Week
2023-07-24 16:30:26
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
Germany 40
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023
FTSE 100
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 26, 2023