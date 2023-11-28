XAU/USD Price Forecast: Are Gold Prices Jumping the Gun?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: High Impact EU, US Inflation Data to Guide Price Action
2023-11-28 11:40:45
US Dollar Forecast: PCE, Powell to Set Market Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2023-11-27 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Latest – Traders on the Sidelines as OPEC+ Meeting Nears
2023-11-28 13:04:20
Brent, WTI Oil Prices Await OPEC Supply Cut Quotas for 2024
2023-11-27 16:41:11
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 see Bullish Momentum Fade after Month-Long Surge
2023-11-28 10:09:53
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Continue to Make Gains
2023-11-21 10:00:13
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Are Gold Prices Jumping the Gun?
2023-11-28 14:28:08
Gold Prices Defy Pivotal Technical Resistance, AUD/USD Attempts Bullish Breakout
2023-11-27 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-11-27 21:00:31
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Remains Supported, BoE Warn on Inflation
2023-11-27 14:52:23
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Update: Gauge of Widespread Inflation Hits 2001 Levels
2023-11-28 16:20:26
US Dollar Forecast: PCE, Powell to Set Market Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2023-11-27 19:30:00
More View More
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Are Gold Prices Jumping the Gun?

XAU/USD Price Forecast: Are Gold Prices Jumping the Gun?

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

GOLD OUTLOOK & ANALYSIS

  • Falling real yields make gold more attractive to investors.
  • US economy in focus later today.
  • Bearish/negative divergence on daily gold chart could bring bears back into the picture.

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the GOLD Q4 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

XAU/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Gold prices have been strengthening largely on the back of the bearish narrative associated with the US dollar in 2024. Markets have been swiftly ticking higher but may be slightly impatient. Although the implied Fed funds futures (see table below) suggests roughly 85bps of cumulative interest rate cuts by December 2024, the Fed along with other central banks have been rather cautious in their language and highly data dependent which could easily sway forecasts should economic data oppose the current trend.

IMPLIED FED FUNDS FUTURES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

Falling US Treasury yields have been a key contributor (corresponding with lower real yields) to golds bullish move and after yesterday’s underwhelming US bond auction that sees the 2-year extending its downside while the 10-year Treasury yield stays depressed.

US REAL YIELDS (10-YEAR)

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

The economic calendar today has CB consumer confidence and Fed officials scheduled throughout the US trading sessions (see economic calendar below). From a safe haven perspective, the war between Israel and Hamas has now entered its 5th day of an agreed upon truce that could limit bullion’s appeal. Finally, China and Indian gold prices have reached close to local highs and may dampen demand from these two major consumers of gold.

GOLD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image3.png

Source: DailyFX

Want to stay updated with the most relevant trading information? Sign up for our bi-weekly newsletter and keep abreast of the latest market moving events!

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GOLD PRICE DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, TradingView

Daily XAU/USD price action stays firm above the $2000.00 support psychological handle but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) emits a worrying sign for bulls as the lower highs could indicate bearish/negative divergence to come short-term. Gold bulls may be excited at the prospect of a converging 50 and 200-day moving average that could unravel into a golden cross formation.

Resistance levels:

  • 2081.82
  • 2048.79

Support levels:

  • 2000.00
  • 1987.42
  • 1950.00

GOLD IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BULLISH

Curious to learn how market positioning can affect asset prices? Our sentiment guide holds the insights—download it now!

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Update: Gauge of Widespread Inflation Hits 2001 Levels
USD/JPY Update: Gauge of Widespread Inflation Hits 2001 Levels
2023-11-28 16:20:26
EUR/USD Price Outlook: High Impact EU, US Inflation Data to Guide Price Action
EUR/USD Price Outlook: High Impact EU, US Inflation Data to Guide Price Action
2023-11-28 11:40:45
AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Snubs Poor Retails Sales Data
AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Snubs Poor Retails Sales Data
2023-11-28 07:46:25
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-11-27 21:00:31
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023