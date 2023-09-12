 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Struggles for Traction Ahead of Major Event Risk
2023-09-12 16:39:13
Crude Oil Clambers Near Peak as US Dollar and Euro Pause Ahead of US CPI and ECB
2023-09-12 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Up as Oil Soars, Nasdaq 100 Dips Pre-US CPI - How to Trade Inflation?
2023-09-12 18:00:00
Brent and WTI Oil Push Higher After OPEC Maintains Growth Forecasts
2023-09-12 12:41:35
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40 Push Higher
2023-09-12 09:30:23
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious mood ahead of US CPI, JPY on watch amid BoJ’s Ueda comments
2023-09-11 02:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Outlook Remains Mixed - XAU/USD Eyes US Inflation Report for Guidance
2023-09-12 11:00:04
Gold and Silver Technical Update: Falling Resistance, Symmetrical Triangle in Focus
2023-09-12 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Unemployment Ticks Higher as Total Earnings Remains Sticky, GBP/USD Slides
2023-09-12 06:36:36
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Anticipation Ramps Up for Pound Traders
2023-09-11 10:58:07
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Selloff Resumes: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Eye Further Upside
2023-09-12 13:59:44
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Slips After BoJ Talk, EUR/JPY Eyes ECB Rate Decision
2023-09-11 13:00:22
More View More
US Dollar Up as Oil Soars, Nasdaq 100 Dips Pre-US CPI - How to Trade Inflation?

US Dollar Up as Oil Soars, Nasdaq 100 Dips Pre-US CPI - How to Trade Inflation?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

US DOLLAR, NASDAQ 100 FORECAST:

  • The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, rebounds after steep losses at the beginning of the week
  • In contrast, the Nasdaq 100 takes a turn to the downside, unable to build upon its gains from Monday on fears higher oil prices will keep the Fed on its toes
  • The August U.S. CPI report will steal the spotlight on Wednesday, setting the tone for the U.S. dollar and risk assets in general the near term

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: US Dollar Forecast: How Will US Inflation Data Impact Yields and USD?

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, rebounded moderately on Tuesday after suffering its biggest daily drop in nearly two months at the beginning of the week. In afternoon trading in New York, the greenback’s gauge was up about 0.3% to 104.75, threatening to return to multi-month highs just as sentiment started to sour.

The dollar's gains were driven partly by rising oil prices. Early in the day, WTI futures rallied more than 2%, breaking above the $89.00 threshold and reaching their highest level since November 2022. Higher energy costs could keep the Federal Reserve on its toes, ensuring that monetary policy remains restrictive for an extended period to force inflation down to the target in a sustainable manner.

Elsewhere, the Nasdaq 100 fell more than 0.75% to 15,350, reversing part of its advance from the previous session, dragged down by a pullback in technology stocks, which have rallied strongly in recent months and currently command lofty valuations despite numerous macroeconomic headwinds.

Navigate the forex market with confidence. Download the U.S. dollar quarterly outlook for a longer-term view of market trends and for insightful trading tips!

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Related: Gold Price at Make-or-Break Point with Trendline Resistance Up Ahead, XAU/USD Levels to Watch

Focusing on inflation, a clearer picture of the broader trend in consumer prices will emerge on Wednesday when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases data from last month. This event holds considerable significance, as it could inject volatility into the financial markets and offer crucial insights into the short-term trajectory of major assets.

In terms of Wall Street’s projections, headline CPI is forecast to have risen 0.2% m-o-m in August, with the annual rate accelerating to 3.6% from 3.2% previously. Meanwhile, the core indicator, which excludes food and energy, is seen climbing 0.2% m-o-m, resulting in a 12-month reading of 4.3%, down from July's 4.7%, a welcome development for the U.S. central bank.

UPCOMING US DATA

image1.png

Master currency markets. Equip yourself with the knowledge you need for consistency. Download our guide for a comprehensive introduction to forex trading!

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Diego Colman
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

The Fed has embraced a data-centric stance and noted that it will “proceed carefully” after having already delivered 525 basis points of tightening since the start of the normalization cycle. This message has all but eliminated the likelihood of additional policy firming in September, but has left the door open for a quarter-point hike at the November FOMC meeting, with the probability of the latter event at ~40% (see table below).

FOMC MEETING PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: FedWatch Tool CME

Given the Fed’s high sensitivity to incoming information, traders should carefully watch the CPI report, paying particular attention to underlying trend dynamics. That said, any upward deviation in the official data from consensus estimates could boost the U.S. dollar and undermine the Nasdaq 100 by pushing interest rate expectations in a more hawkish direction and reinforcing the case for “higher-for-longer”.

Conversely, in the event of muted inflationary pressures, the reverse scenario holds true. If the results for August inflation fall substantially below expectations, market participants might take action to unwind any remaining bets on further rate hikes in 2023, sending the greenback lower across the board and boosting the Nasdaq 100.

Stay ahead of important trends. Get the Nasdaq 100 quarterly outlook to start trading with more confidence and to improve your strategies!

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The U.S. dollar broke out on the topside last week, breaching trendline resistance and besting its May peak decisively, before briefly setting a fresh multi-month high above the 105.00 handle.

With bullish momentum clearly dominating the market, the DXY index could sustain its upward trajectory for now, especially if it manages to stay above technical support at 104.50. Under this scenario, we might witness an advance toward 105.30, a noteworthy resistance created by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Sept 2022/July 2023 slump. Further strength could lead to a retest of the March highs.

On the contrary, if sellers regain control and trigger a retreat, initial support can be found at 104.50, followed by 103.95. On further weakness, the next significant support zone comes in at 103.50.

US DOLLAR (DXY) TECHNICAL CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

U.S. dollar Index (DXY) Chart Prepared Using TradingView

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Struggles for Traction Ahead of Major Event Risk
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Struggles for Traction Ahead of Major Event Risk
2023-09-12 16:39:13
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Stumbles Ahead of US CPI
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Stumbles Ahead of US CPI
2023-09-12 15:02:32
Japanese Yen Selloff Resumes: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Eye Further Upside
Japanese Yen Selloff Resumes: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Eye Further Upside
2023-09-12 13:59:44
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Crude Oil & BoC Remnants Keep Loonie Elevated
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Crude Oil & BoC Remnants Keep Loonie Elevated
2023-09-12 07:55:28
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 12, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 12, 2023
US Tech 100
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 12, 2023