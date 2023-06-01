US Dollar Sluggish as Poor Manufacturing PMI Strengthens Case for Fed Pause

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Area Inflation Slows Hitting February 2022 Lows, EUR/USD Bid
2023-06-01 09:38:13
US Dollar Dithers After Debt Deal Passes House of Reps. Will the Fed Now Drive USD?
2023-06-01 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Struggles as Crude Oil Tumbles
2023-05-31 07:55:45
Crude Oil Prices in Tailspin amid Demand Worries and OPEC+ Infighting
2023-05-30 19:15:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
2023-06-01 10:30:42
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Retreat from Highs as US Debt Deal Alludes to Fiscal Tightening
2023-05-30 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Pushing Higher, Treasury Yields Remain Volatile, Jobs Reports Near
2023-06-01 13:00:00
Gold Price Boosted as Treasury Yields Slip Ahead of Debt Ceiling Resolution
2023-06-01 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Bid after the Fed Signals a “Skip” in June
2023-06-01 11:30:33
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, EUR/GBP
2023-05-31 10:52:10
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Making Sense of Japanese Yen’s Recent Slide: Is it the Start of a Renewed Leg Lower?
2023-06-01 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Gains on Intervention Warning as US Dollar Steadies
2023-05-31 05:00:00
More View More
US Dollar Sluggish as Poor Manufacturing PMI Strengthens Case for Fed Pause

US Dollar Sluggish as Poor Manufacturing PMI Strengthens Case for Fed Pause

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

ISM MANUFACTURING KEY POINTS:

  • Manufacturing activity edges down to 46.9 in May from 47.1 previously, slightly below expectations
  • New orders sink, whereas the employment and production indices offset weakness in other components of the ISM PMI survey
  • U.S. dollar extends losses as disappointing economic data reinforces the case for the Fed to hold rates steady at its meeting this month
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Dollar Dithers After Debt Deal Passes House of Reps. Will the Fed Now Drive USD?

A gauge of U.S. factory activity worsened and extended its contraction for the sixth consecutive month in May, a sign that the economy continues to struggle to stabilize in response to weakening demand conditions amid stubbornly high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates.

According to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), May manufacturing PMI fell to 46.9 from 47.1 previously versus 47.00 expected, hitting its lowest since March. For context, any figure above 50 indicates growth, while readings below that threshold denote a contraction in output.

Looking under the hood, the goods-producing sector of the economy was hindered by a pronounced drop in the new orders indicator, which plunged to 42.6 from 45.7. Meanwhile, the employment and production indices offset weakness elsewhere, with the former rising to 51.4 and the latter climbing to 51.1.

Finally, the prices paid index moderated sharply after a brief rebound in April, plummeting to 44.2 from 53.2, a welcome development for the Fed. Softening cost burdens for manufacturers, if sustained, could help ease inflationary pressures, paving the way for a less aggressive central bank stance.

ISM DATA AT A GLANCE

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Diego Colman
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Disappointing manufacturing activity results are likely to reinforce the case for the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates steady at its June meeting to assess the lagged effects of cumulative tightening and other economic risks before deciding on the next move.

The increased likelihood of the Fed hitting the pause button should undermine the U.S. dollar in the near term by weighing on Treasury yields. Traders may see a “hold” as the first step toward a dovish pivot, even if policymakers signal that it is a "skip" rather than a prolonged pause or the end of the hiking campaign.

Immediately after the ISM results were released, the U.S. dollar extended session losses as yields retreated further, but then trimmed the decline as the knee-jerk response began to fade. Despite this reaction, the U.S. dollar could head lower in the coming days as markets attempt to front-run the Fed’s incoming action.

US DOLLAR (DXY) 5-MINUTE CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated with low confidence

US Dollar Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Bid after the Fed Signals a “Skip” in June
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Bid after the Fed Signals a “Skip” in June
2023-06-01 11:30:33
Euro Area Inflation Slows Hitting February 2022 Lows, EUR/USD Bid
Euro Area Inflation Slows Hitting February 2022 Lows, EUR/USD Bid
2023-06-01 09:38:13
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Critical Juncture for Aussie Dollar
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Critical Juncture for Aussie Dollar
2023-06-01 07:55:38
New Zealand Dollar’s Slide Approaches Limits: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD Price Setups
New Zealand Dollar’s Slide Approaches Limits: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD Price Setups
2023-06-01 06:29:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023