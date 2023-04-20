South African Rand Forecast: ZAR Bid on Sticky Inflation and Weaker USD

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Unchanged After ECB Minutes, Heavy Data Calendar Next Week
2023-04-20 11:59:21
Is Euro’s Rally Stalling? Price Action in EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP
2023-04-20 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Enters Fourth Straight Day of Declines on Demand Concerns
2023-04-20 10:48:22
USD/CAD Rises on Oil’s Slump, Nasdaq 100 Carves Double Top Pattern as Bears Lurk
2023-04-19 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Forecast: Fed Beige Book Provides Support for Gold Prices
2023-04-20 07:55:01
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Under Yield Pressure, Support Level Nears
2023-04-19 09:00:12
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Capped by Cluster Resistance, USD/JPY Blasts Off after Bullish Breakout
2023-04-19 19:00:00
Breaking News: UK Inflation Holds Above 10% for the 7th Consecutive Month
2023-04-19 06:43:14
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Capped by Cluster Resistance, USD/JPY Blasts Off after Bullish Breakout
2023-04-19 19:00:00
USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average
2023-04-17 16:05:00
More View More
South African Rand Forecast: ZAR Bid on Sticky Inflation and Weaker USD

South African Rand Forecast: ZAR Bid on Sticky Inflation and Weaker USD

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

RAND ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Will the SARB be forced into another rate hike?
  • Federal Reserve path forward will be crucial for SARB and ZAR.
  • Local economic woes endure.
  • Uncertainty indicative of rangebound ZAR short-term.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

USD/ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The South African rand built on its momentum from the Asian trading session and following on from yesterday’s local inflation beat. South African building permit data for February added to the ZAR positivity increasing by 8.6% YoY (see economic calendar below). The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) now has a tricky task on their hands as inflationary pressures do not some to be slowing despite aggressive monetary policy. Unfortunately for the emerging market nation, the economy cannot withstand sustained tightening which leaves more questions than answers from a central bank perspective. That being said, now that the Federal Reserve could be reaching its peak rate over the next few meetings (or perhaps the next meeting), this would allow the SARB some leeway in maintain rates at their present level.

Later today, jobless data and Fed speak will dominate the economic calendar from a US standpoint and could add some currency volatility to the pair. If Fed speakers continue down their recent hawkish path, there may be some support for USD/ZAR bulls and vice versa.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

A few key South African commodity exports have also been trading higher today including gold and iron ore giving additional support for the local currency. It is important to keep in my the persistent political instability and rolling blackouts that hamper local businesses. With the severity of blackout remaining high (with scope for further deterioration), rand upside could be limited.

USD/ZAR ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.pngimage2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily USD/ZAR price action shows exhibits a developing triangle pattern moving ever closer to its apex. A retest of the 18.0000 psychological handle could be underway but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests no preference to bulls nor bears at this point. This could be in anticipation of a fundamental catalyst to provide some short-term directional bias.

Resistance levels:

  • 18.5000
  • 18.2500
  • 50-day MA (yellow)

Support levels:

  • 18.0000/ Medium-term support
  • 17.7000

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Unchanged After ECB Minutes, Heavy Data Calendar Next Week
EUR/USD Unchanged After ECB Minutes, Heavy Data Calendar Next Week
2023-04-20 11:59:21
XAU/USD Forecast: Fed Beige Book Provides Support for Gold Prices
XAU/USD Forecast: Fed Beige Book Provides Support for Gold Prices
2023-04-20 07:55:01
GBP/USD Capped by Cluster Resistance, USD/JPY Blasts Off after Bullish Breakout
GBP/USD Capped by Cluster Resistance, USD/JPY Blasts Off after Bullish Breakout
2023-04-19 19:00:00
USD/CAD Rises on Oil’s Slump, Nasdaq 100 Carves Double Top Pattern as Bears Lurk
USD/CAD Rises on Oil’s Slump, Nasdaq 100 Carves Double Top Pattern as Bears Lurk
2023-04-19 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023
USD/ZAR
Last updated: Apr 20, 2023