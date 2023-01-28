 Skip to Content
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Support Test Into a Heavy Week of Data
2023-01-27 21:00:10
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB’s Lagarde and U.S. Data in Focus for Euro Today, Turnaround Looming?
2023-01-27 10:30:06
Crude Oil Update: Steady Brent Looks to U.S. Data for Guidance
2023-01-26 08:58:07
WTI Oil Prints Evening Star Pattern; Further Downside Ahead?
2023-01-25 10:28:11
Dow Index’s 5-Day Advance Still a Range and Nasdaq 100 Overtakes the 200 SMA
2023-01-26 21:30:54
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: 200 DMAs in Play
2023-01-25 17:23:09
Gold Price Forecast: GC 1923 Still in Play – Can Bulls Tag 2k?
2023-01-26 19:01:51
Gold and Silver Outlook: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2023-01-26 04:00:00
GBP Weekly Outlook: BoE & Fed to Dictate Pound Sentiment
2023-01-28 01:59:38
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Support Test Into a Heavy Week of Data
2023-01-27 21:00:10
Expect A Dollar Breakout and Potentially a S&P 500 Trend Next Week with FOMC On Tap
2023-01-28 01:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Support Test Into a Heavy Week of Data
2023-01-27 21:00:10
GBP Weekly Outlook: BoE & Fed to Dictate Pound Sentiment

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • More certainty around BoE leaves USD factors more interesting by means of Fed guidance (Jerome Powell).
  • U.S. economic data including NFP and ISM to clarify the picture moving forward.
  • Will the rising wedge strike again?
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST: BEARISH

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The British pound prepares itself for a stacked week ahead that include both Bank of England (BoE) and Federal Reserve interest rate decisions respectively (see economic calendar below). The BoE has hinted at yet another 50bps hike which is confirmed by money market pricing as seen in the table below. While this is largely priced into GBP crosses, the vote split shown in the February meeting may provide some price volatility. Last meeting saw a majority in favor of 50bps but considering new economic data there may be additional votes split between 50bps and 25bps with the BoE’s Tenreyro and Dhingra possibly remaining with their unchanged stance – this would likely result in a bearish reaction on the pound. On the contrary, softer energy prices may be limiting recessionary fears but with 2023 terminal rates expected around 4.5% (agreed to by Governor Bailey), the BoE may remain on this path maintain it’s institutional credibility.

BANK OF ENGLAND INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

From a USD point of view, markets are looking through the Fed’s guidance of a 5% terminal rate for 2023 on the basis of slowing inflationary pressures. The labor market on the other hand has been extremely resilient and will be closely watched next week via the Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) report. In addition, ISM services data is key bearing in mind that the U.S. is primarily a services driven economy (a close eye will be on wage statistics as well).

FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image3.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily GBP/USD price action has now been hovering around the December 2022 highs with no success from bulls to confidently push through this resistance zone just yet. Next week’s fundamental drivers could certainly provide the catalyst depending on the meeting outcomes. Bears will be looking closely at the developing rising wedge formation (black) for the second time since the December breakout played out in a textbook fashion. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) level close to overbought territory, a leg lower is not impossible; while an invalidation of the wedge formation may occur should we see a daily candle close above the 1.2500 psychological handle.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2500
  • 1.2407

Key support levels:

  • Wedge support
  • 1.2154/200-day SMA
  • 1.2000

BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently SHORT on GBP/USD, with 57% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a short-term downside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

