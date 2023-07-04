GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Gears Up for Big Data Tomorrow

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
Euro Ahead of US Jobs Data: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups
2023-07-04 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Solid Data Locally and in China. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-07-03 06:00:00
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 make headway
2023-06-29 09:40:02
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.
2023-06-28 16:23:27
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Quiet Start for Gold, Manufacturing PMI in Focus
2023-07-03 07:55:22
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Gears Up for Big Data Tomorrow
2023-07-04 07:55:49
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Surrenders High Ground as 1.2700 Holds Firm
2023-07-03 12:30:06
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Carry Trade Continues Despite Intervention Talk
2023-07-03 15:43:38
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
More View More
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Gears Up for Big Data Tomorrow

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Gears Up for Big Data Tomorrow

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Where to next for UK services PMI?
  • BoE market pricing overexuberant?
  • Subdued GBP/USD price action expected today.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBPUSD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Today’s US holiday (Independence Day) will likely see the British pound relatively muted alongside no significant economic data. The calendar below shows tomorrow holds more volatility stoking news including UK services PMI’s, Fed speak and the FOMC Minutes respectively. Non-manufacturing data will be closely monitored as services outline roughly 75% of the UK’s economy making it a key gauge to assess the overall trajectory of the UK economy.

UK ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Implied rates (refer to table below) for the Bank of England (BoE)’s forthcoming interest rates remain firm in their expectation for yet another 50bps hike with cumulative rate hikes estimated around 125bps by December 2023. Markets clearly view the inflationary pressures through an extremely hawkish lens leaving room for a dovish surprise in my view. Any upcoming data pointing to a weaker economy and declining inflation could hurt the pound after a strong start to the first half of 2023 against the greenback.

BANK OF ENGLAND INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily cable chart above has GBP/USD shows the 1.2680 swing support handle holding but with minimal data for today coupled with an absence of US trade, cable will likely remain muted/rangebound.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2813

Key support levels:

  • 1.2680
  • 1.2584

BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently net SHORT on GBP/USD with 56% of traders holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning we arrive a at a short-term downside disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Dips After RBA Pauses on Hiking Cycle. Will AUD/USD Go Lower?
Australian Dollar Dips After RBA Pauses on Hiking Cycle. Will AUD/USD Go Lower?
2023-07-04 04:30:00
Euro Ahead of US Jobs Data: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups
Euro Ahead of US Jobs Data: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups
2023-07-04 03:00:00
Q3 Top Trade Opportunity: US Dollar May Extend its Rally Against the Chinese Yuan in the Third Quarter
Q3 Top Trade Opportunity: US Dollar May Extend its Rally Against the Chinese Yuan in the Third Quarter
2023-07-03 19:00:27
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Carry Trade Continues Despite Intervention Talk
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Carry Trade Continues Despite Intervention Talk
2023-07-03 15:43:38
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 4, 2023