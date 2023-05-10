GBP/USD Price Forecast: 1.2600 Holding Firm as Bulls Eye a Fresh Catalyst

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 02, 2023 02:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2023-05-09 15:23:28
EUR/USD Crumples as Bears Reload, USD/JPY Still Licking its Wounds
2023-05-09 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: May 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rally Ahead of US Inflation Data as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-05-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil Maintains the Gains as Markets Await US CPI. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-05-09 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Ahead of US CPI: Make or Break Moment?
2023-05-10 03:30:00
Gold Price Latest - $2,000/oz. Support Stands Firm as US Inflation Reports Near
2023-05-09 10:00:31
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: 1.2600 Holding Firm as Bulls Eye a Fresh Catalyst
2023-05-10 07:58:28
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Anticipation Builds Around BoE Announcement
2023-05-09 08:04:20
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Setups with US CPI in Focus: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-05-10 06:30:00
EUR/USD Crumples as Bears Reload, USD/JPY Still Licking its Wounds
2023-05-09 15:00:00
More View More
GBP/USD Price Forecast: 1.2600 Holding Firm as Bulls Eye a Fresh Catalyst

GBP/USD Price Forecast: 1.2600 Holding Firm as Bulls Eye a Fresh Catalyst

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

GBP/USD PRICE, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

GBPUSD has fluctuated between gains and losses so far this week, keeping in line with the rangebound nature of markets so far. The Asian session has seen modest gains for cable as a renewed bout of Dollar weakness reared its head ahead of the US CPI data release.

Currency Strength Chart Strongest: EUR Weakest: JPY

image1.png

Source: FinancialJuice

The Dollar itself has hovered near multi-month lows with the US debt ceiling impasse providing the Dollar with short-term support. Yesterday's talks between US President Joe Biden and Republican Leader Mitch McConnel reached a stalemate. The ongoing indecision around the debt ceiling continues to weigh on sentiment which has helped the US Dollars haven appeal. Any knee jerk reaction by markets could see a selloff in equities and haven demand rise which could continue to support the US Dollar with Gold and the Japanese Yen likely to rise as well.

The US will release its April inflation data today with consensus for a 0.4% rise MoM with the YoY print forecast at 5%. The core inflation rate is expected to tick lower by 0.1% to 5.5%. There is some fear heading into the US CPI release as last week's jobs data showed an uptick in average hourly earnings. An uptick in inflation could see market participants reprice the probability of rate cuts in the second half of 2023 and provide the dollar with support. Following last week’s FOMC meeting markets were pricing a rate cut as early as July, but that has since changed with markets now seeing rate cuts appearing in September at the earliest.

image2.pngGraphical user interface, application Description automatically generated with medium confidence

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Tomorrow, we have the Bank of England (BoE) rate decision which should provide some volatility to GBP pairs. The Central Bank is expected to deliver a 25bps hike tomorrow as the inflation print remains strong. The majority of this however appears to be priced in with the forward guidance and comments from BoE policymakers likely to hold more sway.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK AND FINAL THOUGHTS

On the daily timeframe GBPUSD daily candle from yesterday provides an indication of the indecision prevalent at markets at present. A doji candle close on the daily timeframe as cable fluctuated between gains and losses closing the day above the 1.2600 handle.

GBPUSD remains bullish however the RSI is in overbought territory as well. The intraday trend remains bullish as well following a modest rally overnight with rangebound opportunities aplenty ahead of the CPI release. A break above the recent high at 1.2660 could open up a sharp run toward the 1.3000 handle as we have a lack of resistance between the 1.2660 and 1.3000 handles respectively.

I would like to see a deeper correction before the upside rally continues with a test of the 1.2500 level likely providing a better risk-to-reward opportunity for would be longs. A daily candle close below the 1.2470 handle would invalidate the bullish structure.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye Out For

Resistance levels:

  • 1.2660
  • 1.2750
  • 1.3000

Key support levels:

  • 1.2580
  • 1.2500
  • 1.2460

GBP/USD Daily Chart – May 10, 2023

image4.png

Source: TradingView

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Trapped in Lateral Channel, US CPI Could Spark Volatility Later this Week
AUD/USD Trapped in Lateral Channel, US CPI Could Spark Volatility Later this Week
2023-05-09 19:40:00
DAX Price Outlook: Reduced Volatility and Momentum Highlight Range Potential
DAX Price Outlook: Reduced Volatility and Momentum Highlight Range Potential
2023-05-09 17:00:30
EUR/USD Crumples as Bears Reload, USD/JPY Still Licking its Wounds
EUR/USD Crumples as Bears Reload, USD/JPY Still Licking its Wounds
2023-05-09 15:00:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Anticipation Builds Around BoE Announcement
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Anticipation Builds Around BoE Announcement
2023-05-09 08:04:20
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 10, 2023