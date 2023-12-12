GBP Breaking News: Mixed UK Jobs Report Should Not Deter BoE

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Update: EUR/USD Testing 1.0800, ZEW Sentiment Better-Than-Expected
2023-12-12 11:01:42
US Dollar Forecast: All Eyes on US Inflation, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-11 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Eyes Continued Recovery but Market Participants Remain Cautious
2023-12-11 21:30:20
Oil Price Forecast: $70 a Barrel Holds Firm as China Adds to Demand Concerns
2023-12-07 19:00:25
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 make Headway but Nikkei 225 Stumbles
2023-12-12 12:00:39
​​​​Dow Edges Lower, while Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 Mixed
2023-12-07 12:00:25
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Rests on US Inflation, Fed’s Guidance, Nasdaq 100 Breaks Out
2023-12-11 23:50:00
Gold Pullback Extends After NFP Print Rejuvenated the Dollar, US Yields
2023-12-11 15:12:12
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: Mixed UK Jobs Report Should Not Deter BoE
2023-12-12 07:41:54
US Dollar Forecast: All Eyes on US Inflation, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-11 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoJ Chatter Sends Mixed Messages, USD/JPY Softer Ahead of US CPI
2023-12-12 09:37:00
US Dollar Forecast: All Eyes on US Inflation, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-11 19:30:00
More View More
GBP Breaking News: Mixed UK Jobs Report Should Not Deter BoE

GBP Breaking News: Mixed UK Jobs Report Should Not Deter BoE

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • UK labor statistics should keep the BoE’s prediction to resist rate cuts on course.
  • US CPI & ZEW economic sentiment to come.
  • Pound crosses display hesitancy ahead of key economic releases.

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the BRITISH POUND Q4 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

POUND FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The British pound remained relatively unchanged against both the euro and USD respectively after the UK jobs report (see economic calendar below) revealed some robust headline data (employment change and unemployment) coupled with misses on wage data. It now seems almost certain that wages including bonuses may not creep up back above 8% in the UK; a net positive for the Bank of England’s (BoE) fight against inflation. Job vacancies are also on the decline and fell on the quarter for the 17th consecutive period as stated by the Office for National Statistics.

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Interest rate expectations (refer tot able below) for the BoE did not change post-announcement with markets forecasting roughly 75bps of cumulative rate cuts by December 2025 with the first cut taking place around June/August. The BoE rate decision on Thursday will most likely see Governor Andrew Bailey push back against rate cuts and maintain the higher for longer narrative that could buoy the pound.

BANK OF ENGLAND INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

Of recent, the pound has been largely dictated by shifts in money market pricing for the European Central Bank (ECB) and Federal Reserve. The euro area looks to far weaker than the UK according to latest economic data while the US will look to this afternoons CPI for guidance.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily GBP/USD price action keeps bulls hovering above the 200-day moving average (blue) and the 1.2500 psychological handle. Elevated US CPI could see a retest of these support levels, possibly brining into consideration the 1.2400 zone once again.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2900
  • 1.2848
  • 1.2746

Key support levels:

  • 1.2500
  • 200-day MA
  • 1.2400

MIXED IG CLIENT SENTIMENT (GBP/USD)

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently equally SHORT AND LONG on GBP/USD with 50% of traders holding both positions (as of this writing).

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 1% 1%
Weekly 2% -12% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

EUR/GBP on the other hand has been consolidating of recent with multiple doji candle closes indicative of indecision by traders, forming a rectangle pattern (blue). A breakout is looming and is likely to be catalyzed by the upcoming central bank decisions. The pair is attempting to come out of oversold territory (Relative Strength Index (RSI)) with some early signs of bullish divergence that could hint at an upside breakout. That being said, fundamentals point to more support for the UK and may extend the recent downtrend.

Key resistance levels:

  • 200-day MA (blue)
  • 0.8650
  • 0.8600

Key support levels:

  • 0.8549
  • 0.8524
  • 0.8500

BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT (EUR/GBP)

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently net LONG on GBP/USD with 74% of traders holding LONG positions (as of this writing).

EUR/GBP Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 11% 0%
Weekly -3% 3% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro (EUR) Update: EUR/USD Testing 1.0800, ZEW Sentiment Better-Than-Expected
Euro (EUR) Update: EUR/USD Testing 1.0800, ZEW Sentiment Better-Than-Expected
2023-12-12 11:01:42
BoJ Chatter Sends Mixed Messages, USD/JPY Softer Ahead of US CPI
BoJ Chatter Sends Mixed Messages, USD/JPY Softer Ahead of US CPI
2023-12-12 09:37:00
US Dollar Forecast: All Eyes on US Inflation, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
US Dollar Forecast: All Eyes on US Inflation, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-11 19:30:00
Euro Price Forecast: Colossal Data Filled Week for EUR/USD
Euro Price Forecast: Colossal Data Filled Week for EUR/USD
2023-12-11 08:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 12, 2023
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 12, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 12, 2023