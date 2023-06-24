 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Veers Off Bullish Path after Rejection at 1.1000. Now What?
2023-06-24 05:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 15, 2023 14:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-06-23 11:23:28
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Fails at the First Hurdle, Further Downside Ahead?
2023-06-23 11:30:49
US Crude Up After China Rate Cut, But Has The PBOC Done Enough?
2023-06-20 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
2023-06-22 09:30:41
US Markets Return to Action, Dow Futures Rise, Nasdaq 100 Trades Sideways, CAC 40 Gains
2023-06-20 09:30:16
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rally Cracks: To What Extent XAU/USD Could Fall?
2023-06-23 04:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: US Megacap Tech Shined; Series of PMI Readings to End the Week
2023-06-23 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Slips Back as Weak Eurozone Data Favor Haven Greenback
2023-06-23 13:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Volatile as Bank of England Hikes by 50 Basis Points
2023-06-22 11:22:10
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: US Megacap Tech Shined; Series of PMI Readings to End the Week
2023-06-23 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breaks Out but AUD/JPY Lacks Bullish Spark
2023-06-22 16:45:00
More View More
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Veers Off Bullish Path after Rejection at 1.1000. Now What?

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Veers Off Bullish Path after Rejection at 1.1000. Now What?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

EUR/USD FORECAST:

  • EUR/USD fails to remain above the psychological 1.1000 level and pulls back heading into the weekend, challenging trendline support
  • Disappointing economic data in the Eurozone prompts traders to trim exposure to the common currency
  • This article looks at major EUR/USD’s tech levels to watch in the week ahead
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Japanese Yen Outlook - USD/JPY Breaks Out but AUD/JPY Lacks Bullish Spark

EUR/USD rallied and briefly recaptured the psychological 1.1000 level earlier in the week, but failed to hold on to its advance, ending the five-day period a soft note near 1.0890 after a steep sell-off on Friday following poor Purchasing Managers’ Index data in Europe.

While the euro has been on a strong bullish run since the start of the month, especially after the ECB lifted its inflation projections and signaled additional tightening for the forecast horizon, upward momentum is showing some real signs of exhaustion, just as the U.S. dollar begins to perk up again.

Friday’s batch of disappointing EU statistics may be responsible for the shift in sentiment. For context, factory activity deepened its slump in June, sinking to 43.6 from 44.8 in May, hitting its lowest level in 37 months, a sign that the manufacturing recession is intensifying.

EU ECONOMIC DATA AT A GLANCE

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

The HCOB Flash Eurozone PMI also revealed that the services sector softened significantly, falling from 55.1 to 52.4, well below the median estimate of 54.5. For interpretation, any figure above 50 indicates an expansion of output, while values below that threshold denote a contraction.

Although no broad conclusions should be drawn from a single report, the deteriorating growth environment is worrisome and a potential source of weakness for the common currency. If demand conditions do not stabilize and improve in the region soon, the ECB will find it difficult to justify further hikes, as a more restrictive stance could trigger a deeper downturn.

In this context, incoming economic reports should be closely scrutinized, as they may shed light on the outlook for monetary policy. That said, the key releases that deserve attention in the coming days will be the German Ifo business climate survey on Monday, German GfK consumer confidence on Tuesday, and Eurozone CPI results on Friday.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After reaching multi-week highs on Thursday, the EUR/USD has started to pull back, with the pair challenging its 50-day simple moving average and a rising trendline near 1.0865 heading into the weekend. While near-term technicals remain positive, the market bias could become less constructive if the exchange rate pierces the technical support zone described above.

In terms of possible scenarios, if EUR/USD drops beneath 1.0865 on a sustained basis, sellers may gain confidence to initiate an assault on 1.0780/1.0755. Prices may be able to establish a base around those levels before rebounding, but in the event of a breakdown, we could be looking at a possible retest of the May lows.

On the other hand, if buyers return and spark a bullish turnaround, initial resistance appears at the psychological 1.1000 mark. Further upside may be in store on a push above this barrier, with the next target located around the 1.1100 area, followed by 1.1190.

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% -17% -5%
Weekly 21% -20% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

EUR/USD Technical Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Slips Back as Weak Eurozone Data Favor Haven Greenback
GBP/USD Slips Back as Weak Eurozone Data Favor Haven Greenback
2023-06-23 13:00:00
Euro Breaking News: Frightful German & EZ PMI’s Exacerbate Risk Off Move on EUR/USD
Euro Breaking News: Frightful German & EZ PMI’s Exacerbate Risk Off Move on EUR/USD
2023-06-23 08:24:47
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breaks Out but AUD/JPY Lacks Bullish Spark
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breaks Out but AUD/JPY Lacks Bullish Spark
2023-06-22 16:45:00
EUR/USD Technical Update: Key Levels to Watch for Bullish Continuation
EUR/USD Technical Update: Key Levels to Watch for Bullish Continuation
2023-06-22 14:41:06
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR