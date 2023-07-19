 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Stuck Between Confluence Support and Fibonacci Resistance. Now What?
2023-07-19 17:00:00
2023-07-19 17:00:00
Euro Ahead Euro Area CPI: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-19 04:30:00
Sentiment Awaiting Cues from Key US Earnings Releases Ahead: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, Natural Gas
2023-07-18 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rolls Over on China Growth Woes and Libya Re-open. Lower WTI?
2023-07-18 00:30:00
Catch-up Gain in Value Sectors Overnight, Focus Remains on US Earnings: DJIA, NZD/USD,GBP/USD
2023-07-19 02:00:00
Dow and CAC40 Move Higher but the Nikkei 225 Continues to Struggle
2023-07-18 09:00:17
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Seeks Fundamental Catalyst
2023-07-19 13:59:56
Gold Jumps After Tepid US Retail Sales; What’s Next for XAU/USD After Reverse H&S Target Met?
2023-07-19 03:00:00
UK (GBP) Breaking News: UK CPI Miss Troubles Pound
2023-07-19 06:45:23
Catch-up Gain in Value Sectors Overnight, Focus Remains on US Earnings: DJIA, NZD/USD,GBP/USD
2023-07-19 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Hugs Fibonacci Support, EUR/JPY Eyes Key Resistance
2023-07-18 16:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 27, 2023 when USD/JPY traded near 131.67.
2023-07-18 13:23:37
EUR/USD Stuck Between Confluence Support and Fibonacci Resistance. Now What?

EUR/USD Stuck Between Confluence Support and Fibonacci Resistance. Now What?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

EURO FORECAST:

  • The euro has risen aggressively in recent weeks, but its bullish momentum has started to fade
  • The pair appears to have entered a period of consolidation amid lack of fresh market catalysts
  • This article looks at key EUR/USD’s technical levels to watch in the coming days
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: EUR/USD Breakout Gains Momentum but Fibonacci Resistance on Radar

EUR/USD rallied strongly during the first half of the month, driven by broad-based weakness in the U.S. dollar following softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data. Against this backdrop, the pair soared to multi-month highs, showing a strong bullish impetus during its journey higher.

However, the upward momentum has been waning over the past few trading sessions in the absence of new catalysts. In this context, EUR/USD seems to have entered a consolidation phase, with the exchange rate stuck between Fibonacci resistance at 1.1275 and confluence support at 1.1170.

For short-term guidance on the likely market trajectory, traders should closely monitor price action and the direction in which it resolves once the consolidation is complete. That said, there are two possible scenarios worth highlighting for this week and ahead of next Wednesday's Fed decision.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

Scenario 1: Support is violated

If confluence support at 1.1170, where a medium-term trendline aligns with several swing highs and swing lows, is ultimately breached, sellers could regain the upper hand, setting the stage for a move toward 1.1080. On further weakness, the focus shifts lower to the psychological 1.1000 level.

Scenario 2: Resistance is taken out

Earlier in the week, EUR/USD was rejected from 1.1275, a key barrier defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021/2022 decline. On a retest, the pair could face the same fate, but in the event of a topside breakout, bulls could launch an assault on 1.1380, followed by 1.1500.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Technical Chart Creating Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

