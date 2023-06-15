 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breaking News: US PPI Joins CPI in Move Lower, Emboldening the Fed
2023-06-14 13:01:09
Euro Gains as the US Dollar Frets ahead of the Fed after Benign CPI. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-06-14 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Stifled by Chinese Economic Data & Stronger USD
2023-06-15 07:57:58
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Gains Steam Despite the IEA Increasing 2023 Supply Outlook
2023-06-14 10:26:05
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all looking strong
2023-06-13 09:30:00
Positive start to the week as US CPI looms: Gold, Straits Times Index, Brent crude
2023-06-13 02:10:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Pauses for Now but Signals Higher Peak Rate, Gold Prices Shift into Reverse
2023-06-14 18:15:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Latest – It’s All About The Federal Reserve
2023-06-14 13:59:05
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breaking News: US PPI Joins CPI in Move Lower, Emboldening the Fed
2023-06-14 13:01:09
Cooling US inflation provides room for Fed’s wait-and-see: Silver, Hang Seng Index, GBP/USD
2023-06-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Drops After FOMC: Price Setups in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-06-15 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Still Battered By BOJ’s Policy Outlier Status
2023-06-14 12:00:46
More View More
Crude Oil Prices Stifled by Chinese Economic Data & Stronger USD

Crude Oil Prices Stifled by Chinese Economic Data & Stronger USD

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

CRUDE OIL ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Slowdown in Chinese data weighs on crude oil.
  • US retail sales to come later today.
  • Further downside is possible after key technical break.
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Crude oil remains relatively depressed this Thursday morning after a drop yesterday post-FOMC. The Federal Reserve decided to keep rates on hold; however, central bank guidance was rather hawkish considering the lead up to the announcement was on the bearish side after US CPI and PPI data showed slowing inflationary pressures. The revised dot plot now reflects two further rate hikes for the year but money markets are yet to price this in (refer to table below) with possibly one additional rate hike expected. Incoming data will be required for further clarity around the stat of the US economy.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

IMPLIED FED FUNDS FUTURES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

This morning began with the world’s second largest consumer of crude oil (China) releasing key demand-side data including industrial production and retail sales (see economic calendar below). Both metrics missed estimates and heightened fears around a slowing Chinese economy and subsequently less overall demand for crude oil. Similar sentiments could be echoed should US retail sales later today come in lower as expected. That being said, the USD may slip should this come in line or miss estimates potentially providing some support for crude oil prices. Jobless claims data will also be in focus after recent labor data exhibited a slight unwind of the recent very tight and robust environment.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Commodities Trading

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image2.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

WTI CRUDE OIL DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily WTI crude chart above shows prices below the 70.00 psychological handle but firm support has been shown around the 67.08 swing low. Another test could weaken the structure and see bears breakout and test subsequent support zones.

Key resistance levels:

  • $72.50
  • $70.00

Key support levels:

  • $67.08
  • $64.41
  • $63.61

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are NET LONG on Crude Oil, with 85% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment; however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning we arrive at a short-term cautious disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Drops After FOMC: Price Setups in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY
Japanese Yen Drops After FOMC: Price Setups in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-06-15 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Steadies on Jobs Data While China Slows. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Steadies on Jobs Data While China Slows. Where to for AUD/USD?
2023-06-15 03:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Dips on Soft GDP Data. Where to for NZD/USD?
New Zealand Dollar Dips on Soft GDP Data. Where to for NZD/USD?
2023-06-14 22:45:00
US Dollar Falls Despite Hawkish Fed amid Skepticism of Higher Peak Rate Plans
US Dollar Falls Despite Hawkish Fed amid Skepticism of Higher Peak Rate Plans
2023-06-14 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023