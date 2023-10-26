 Skip to Content
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Break Might be Short Lived for EUR/USD
2023-10-27 01:00:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: ECB Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged, EUR/USD Slips Lower
2023-10-26 12:31:15
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
2023-10-26 19:29:02
Gold Price Ignores Rising Treasury Yields and a US Dollar Rally. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-26 05:00:00
News
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Rebound from Recent Lows
2023-10-25 10:04:49
News
Gold, Oil Trajectories Lose Momentum Despite Threat of Escalation
2023-10-27 11:30:29
US Q3 GDP Smashes Estimates as the DXY and Gold Adopt a Cautious Approach
2023-10-26 12:50:40
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance
2023-10-26 17:20:00
GBP/USD Falls Ahead of High Importance US Data
2023-10-26 08:03:00
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Testing 150 Resistance Ahead of Bank of Japan Policy Decision
2023-10-27 07:42:39
FX Intervention Watch: USD/JPY Breaches 150 Ahead of US PCE
2023-10-26 15:00:28
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

GBP/USD OUTLOOK:

  • GBP/USD has been trending lower over the past three months or so
  • After recent price action, cable appears compressed between trendline resistance and Fibonacci support
  • This article presents important technical levels worth watching in the coming days

Most Read: US Dollar Forecast - EUR/USD, AUD/USD on Shaky Ground. What Now?

The British pound has been losing ground against the U.S. dollar since mid-July, with GBP/USD following a well-defined downtrend line and establishing impeccable higher lows and lower lows along its bearish trajectory, as shown on the daily chart below.

Earlier in the week, cable made a push towards trendline resistance at 1.2275, but was swiftly rebuffed, reversing its course to the downside. This pullback suggests that sellers still have the upper hand in the market, as the greenback continues to ride a wave of bullish momentum in the broader FX space given elevated U.S. bond yields.

Following its recent setback, GBP/USD is sitting above a critical support area near 1.2075, where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022/2023 rally aligns with several swing lows. It is imperative that this floor holds at all costs - any failure to do so may catalyze a slump towards the 1.1800 handle.

In the event that prices bottom out and then start to rebound off current levels, dynamic resistance looms at 1.2225. Successfully piloting above this technical barrier could rekindle upward impetus, creating the right conditions for a move toward 1.2330. On further strength, the focus shifts to 1.2450, near the 200-day simple moving average.

GBP/USD Mixed

GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% -4% -5%
Weekly 3% -7% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

GBP/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

GBP/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

For a complete overview of the British pound's technical and fundamental outlook in the coming months, make sure to grab your complimentary Q4 trading forecast now!

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

