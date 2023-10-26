British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance

GBP/USD OUTLOOK:

GBP/USD has been trending lower over the past three months or so

After recent price action, cable appears compressed between trendline resistance and Fibonacci support

This article presents important technical levels worth watching in the coming days

The British pound has been losing ground against the U.S. dollar since mid-July, with GBP/USD following a well-defined downtrend line and establishing impeccable higher lows and lower lows along its bearish trajectory, as shown on the daily chart below.

Earlier in the week, cable made a push towards trendline resistance at 1.2275, but was swiftly rebuffed, reversing its course to the downside. This pullback suggests that sellers still have the upper hand in the market, as the greenback continues to ride a wave of bullish momentum in the broader FX space given elevated U.S. bond yields.

Following its recent setback, GBP/USD is sitting above a critical support area near 1.2075, where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022/2023 rally aligns with several swing lows. It is imperative that this floor holds at all costs - any failure to do so may catalyze a slump towards the 1.1800 handle.

In the event that prices bottom out and then start to rebound off current levels, dynamic resistance looms at 1.2225. Successfully piloting above this technical barrier could rekindle upward impetus, creating the right conditions for a move toward 1.2330. On further strength, the focus shifts to 1.2450, near the 200-day simple moving average.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

GBP/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

