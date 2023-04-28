AUD/USD Price Forecast: New 2023 Low for Aussie dollar?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Stuck in a Holding Pattern Ahead of High Impact Data Releases
2023-04-27 08:01:54
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Recovers on GfK Consumer Confidence Data
2023-04-26 08:00:47
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Sinks as Sentiment Waivers in the Face of Supportive Data. Lower WTI?
2023-04-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Outlook: Preparing for an Advance?
2023-04-26 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: As Losses Mount, Retail Traders Become More Bullish
2023-04-26 23:00:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Consolidates as US Dollar Takes A Breather Ahead of Key Data. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-27 05:00:00
Gold and Silver Bid Higher, Government Bond Yields Fall on Recession Fears
2023-04-26 11:45:29
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Struggling for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-27 14:30:16
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: 1.2350 Support Key for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-26 09:45:13
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Drops as BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged: Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-04-28 04:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: AUD/JPY, USD/JPY and EUR/JPY
2023-04-27 10:37:01
More View More
AUD/USD Price Forecast: New 2023 Low for Aussie dollar?

AUD/USD Price Forecast: New 2023 Low for Aussie dollar?

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Risk aversion is supporting the USD this morning while Australia’s housing credit data highlights fading appetite from consumers within the housing market.
  • US data in focus later today – core PCE, Michigan consumer sentiment.
  • AUD/USD eyes yearly swing low.
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar is trading in the red against the U.S. dollar this Friday morning as risk appetite dwindles. The greenback’s safe-haven appeal has come into play via renewed attacks from Russia in Ukraine US banking concerns. Emergency borrowings from the Federal Reserve increased for the second consecutive week underlining the tension in the financial sector. Earlier this morning, Australian housing credit data (see economic calendar below) for March printed in line with forecasts at 0.3% and maintains its downward trajectory as high interest rates make borrowing less attractive from a private sector point of view.

Later today, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation (Core PCE) is due and anything suggestive of elevated levels may interfere with money market expectations on the Fed’s rate hike cycle that currently predicts only one more 25bps rate hike next week. Michigan consumer sentiment will close off the trading week with preliminary signs of a higher release than the March print (a USD positive).

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

The RBA’s interest rate expectations (refer to table below) have been muted over the last few weeks, now anticipating no further rate hikes despite the strong inflation print on Wednesday. Should the Fed increase rates next week, the interest rate differential between the two nations will increase in favor of the US, making the USD more attractive moving forward. Although mostly priced in already, any indication as to more potential US rate hikes would likely hurt the Aussie dollar.

RBA INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

Australian perspective, inflation for

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily AUD/USD price action extends it’s bearish move after the bear flag (black) breakout on Tuesday and death cross (red). The next level under consideration for bears will be the 0.6565 swing low, with a break below signaling a fresh yearly low for the pair.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.6700/50-day MA (yellow)
  • 0.6620

Key support levels:

  • 0.6565
  • 0.6500

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on AUD/USD, with 78% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a short-term cautious disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Drops as BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged: Where to for USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Drops as BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged: Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-04-28 04:15:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Struggling for Bullish Continuation
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Struggling for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-27 14:30:16
US Q1 Growth (GDP) Disappoints, US Dollar Nudges Higher Post-Release
US Q1 Growth (GDP) Disappoints, US Dollar Nudges Higher Post-Release
2023-04-27 12:58:31
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: AUD/JPY, USD/JPY and EUR/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: AUD/JPY, USD/JPY and EUR/JPY
2023-04-27 10:37:01
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Apr 28, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 28, 2023