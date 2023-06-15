 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Central Bank (ECB) Preview: Euro Bulls Look to ECB to Reignite Flame
2023-06-15 09:00:13
USD Breaking News: US PPI Joins CPI in Move Lower, Emboldening the Fed
2023-06-14 13:01:09
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Stifled by Chinese Economic Data & Stronger USD
2023-06-15 07:57:58
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Gains Steam Despite the IEA Increasing 2023 Supply Outlook
2023-06-14 10:26:05
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all looking strong
2023-06-13 09:30:00
Positive start to the week as US CPI looms: Gold, Straits Times Index, Brent crude
2023-06-13 02:10:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Pauses for Now but Signals Higher Peak Rate, Gold Prices Shift into Reverse
2023-06-14 18:15:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Latest – It’s All About The Federal Reserve
2023-06-14 13:59:05
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breaking News: US PPI Joins CPI in Move Lower, Emboldening the Fed
2023-06-14 13:01:09
Cooling US inflation provides room for Fed’s wait-and-see: Silver, Hang Seng Index, GBP/USD
2023-06-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Drops After FOMC: Price Setups in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-06-15 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Still Battered By BOJ’s Policy Outlier Status
2023-06-14 12:00:46
More View More
European Central Bank (ECB) Preview: Euro Bulls Look to ECB to Reignite Flame

European Central Bank (ECB) Preview: Euro Bulls Look to ECB to Reignite Flame

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

ECB PREVIEW KEY POINTS:

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

READ MORE: Fed Pauses for Now but Signals Higher Peak Rate, Gold Prices Shift into Reverse

As we approach a busy week for Central Banks the European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision has slipped somewhat under the radar as a lot of focus has been on the US Dollar and US Federal Reserve. A lot of this may be down to the continued hawkish rhetoric from the ECB which has largely been priced in making markets less sensitive to comments or data releases of late.

Markets are expecting a 25bps hike this week with futures pricing showing another rate hike in July before a pause. The ECB staff projections and comments post meeting may give us a clearer indication as to where the Central Banks goes from here, however I do not expect any significant surprises. Like many Central Banks a 25bps hike on Thursday will leave the ECB deposit rate at its highest level since 2008.

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

THE INFLATION CONUNDRUM AND EURO AREA RECESSION

On the inflation front the Euro Area has seen some positives of late but ECB policymakers have reiterated that there is still work to do. Headline inflation has been on a consistent downward trajectory since peaking in October 2022. The most recent print came in at 6.1%, the lowest inflation print since February 2022 with a large reason being the decline in energy prices. Underlying price pressures remain a concern in other sectors with food price inflation a particular sticking point. The ECB seem to be of the opinion that hiking till an acceptable/restrictive rate is achieved may be the smarter move rather than a pause and a return to hikes as we have seen by the Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia.

Last night, saw the Federal Reserve deliver a “hawkish pause” if you will as Fed Chair Powell reiterated the need to slowdown and assess the Economy as the Fed approaches its perceived peak rate. This should not have a huge bearing on the ECB decision today or the decisions moving forward. ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized this previously that the ECB will keep a watch on the Fed but would make its own decisions based on the data available.

The major sticking point for the ECB moving forward is likely to be slower growth with manufacturing data of late hinting at a slowdown as consumers prioritize needs. The service sector inflation is one the ECB will likely focus on as well as the European tourist picks up pace with fear that this could further elevate prices.

Meanwhile the revise GDP data from Q1 released recently confirms the Euro Area entered into a technical recession. The Q4 and Q1 estimates were revised down from 0.1% growth to a 0.1% contraction which could put the Euro under pressure moving forward and add the ECBs plate.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

POSSIBBLE SCENARIOS AND IMPACT

Rate Hike with Dovish Tilt: a 25bps hike seems a certainty at this stage with the staff projections and overall rhetoric likely to have more sway. Whether the economic projections change following the revised Q4 of 2022 and Q1 2023 GDP data remains to be seen, but no doubt it will be a talking point. Any mention of inflation returning to target sooner than expected or further worries around growth moving forward could have dovish implications and push the Euro lower.

Rate Hike with Hawkish Tilt: a 25bps hike followed by continued concerns around core and service inflation prices with no real mention of the recent technical recession could be construed as taking a “Hawkish position” from the ECB. This coupled with any mention regarding further hikes could reignite some Euro buying in the short-to-medium term.

image2.png

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

EURUSD from a technical perspective remain caught within a 250-pip range for the last month as it looks for clear direction. Yesterday we did have a pre-FOMC rally to the upside with EURUSD surrendering those gains since the start of the Asian session to trade around the 1.0800 handle.

Price has however broken and printed a daily candle close above the 100-day MA with the pair remaining bullish without a daily close below the 1.0680 support handle. Higher prices are still my favored medium-long term direction for EURUSD but from an intraday perspective and a ‘dovish’ 25bps hike from the ECB could push EURUSD back into the 1.0700 areas.

Support Areas

Resistance Areas

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: Tradingview, Prepared by Zain Vawda

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Learn Technical Analysis

Recommended by Zain Vawda

Start Course

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Stifled by Chinese Economic Data & Stronger USD
Crude Oil Prices Stifled by Chinese Economic Data & Stronger USD
2023-06-15 07:57:58
Japanese Yen Drops After FOMC: Price Setups in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY
Japanese Yen Drops After FOMC: Price Setups in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-06-15 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Steadies on Jobs Data While China Slows. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Steadies on Jobs Data While China Slows. Where to for AUD/USD?
2023-06-15 03:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Dips on Soft GDP Data. Where to for NZD/USD?
New Zealand Dollar Dips on Soft GDP Data. Where to for NZD/USD?
2023-06-14 22:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023