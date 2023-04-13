 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Taps a Fresh One-Year High as the US Dollar Ebbs
2023-04-13 12:28:11
US CPI, Fed Minutes to Weigh on US dollar: What’s Next For EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-04-13 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bullish Break in Crude Oil After US CPI; Can it Rise Toward $90?
2023-04-13 06:30:00
Gold Price Eyes New Highs as US Dollar Wilts on Soft CPI. Will XAU/USD Rally?
2023-04-13 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes New Highs as US Dollar Wilts on Soft CPI. Will XAU/USD Rally?
2023-04-13 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Key Confluence Area in Sight Ahead of US CPI Data
2023-04-12 09:25:22
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Moves Higher on Mixed GDP Data, US Dollar Weakness
2023-04-13 08:04:33
US CPI, Fed Minutes to Weigh on US dollar: What’s Next For EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-04-13 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US CPI, Fed Minutes to Weigh on US dollar: What’s Next For EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-04-13 03:30:00
US Dollar Gives up Ground Ahead of CPI Data and Japanese Yen Also Slips
2023-04-12 05:00:00
More View More
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Taps a Fresh One-Year High as the US Dollar Ebbs

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Taps a Fresh One-Year High as the US Dollar Ebbs

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • The US dollar is stuck in a downtrend and heading for 100.
  • Euro Area industrial production beats expectations.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Dollar Price Forecast: US Jobless Claims and PPI May Add to USD Weakness

Wednesday’s US inflation data and FOMC minutes have pushed the US dollar lower after headline inflation fell for the ninth month in a row, while the Fed minutes showed growing concern that the US economy would enter a ‘mild recession’ later on this year. The US dollar today touched a new eight-week low and is likely to fall further with little in the way of any near-term support to stem any sell-off.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart – April 13, 2023

image1.png

The Euro on the other hand continues to push higher, buoyed by hawkish ECB commentary yesterday and stronger-than-expected industrial production today. ECB governing council member Robert Holzmann, a known hawk, continues to push for higher rates, calling for a 50bp hike at the May meeting, and further raises beyond, while also calling for the central bank to accelerate its quantitative tightening program from July.

The Euro Area industrial production report, released earlier today, showed activity picking up strongly in February, beating market expectations. The month-on-month print was the highest since last August.

image2.png

For all market-moving events and economic data releases, see the real-time DailyFX Calendar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The combination of a weaker US dollar and a slightly stronger Euro has helped push EUR/USD back above 1.1000 and back towards the early February, multi-month high at 1.10330. We discussed yesterday the forming of a bullish Cup and Handle pattern on the chart, and this continues to play out. If resistance at this multi-month high is broken convincingly, then 1.11855 will quickly come into view.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart – April 13, 2023

image3.png

Chart via TradingView

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -22% 17% 2%
Weekly -29% 27% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Traders Reduce Longs and Increase Shorts

Retail trader data show 29.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.39 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 19.85% lower than yesterday and 26.93% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.11% higher than yesterday and 32.95% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Forecast: US Jobless Claims and PPI May add to USD Weakness
US Dollar Price Forecast: US Jobless Claims and PPI May add to USD Weakness
2023-04-13 09:59:39
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Moves Higher on Mixed GDP Data, US Dollar Weakness
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Moves Higher on Mixed GDP Data, US Dollar Weakness
2023-04-13 08:04:33
Australian Dollar Boosted by Solid Jobs Data and Weaker USD. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Boosted by Solid Jobs Data and Weaker USD. Where to for AUD/USD?
2023-04-13 01:30:00
US Dollar Extends Losses as Fed Minutes Flag Recession Risks amid Banking Sector Turmoil
US Dollar Extends Losses as Fed Minutes Flag Recession Risks amid Banking Sector Turmoil
2023-04-12 18:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 13, 2023