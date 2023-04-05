 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Holding Weekly Gains, Bulls Eye 1.1000+
2023-04-05 12:00:02
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends and Ranges Remain. Where to for EUR/USD and EURJPY?
2023-04-05 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Glistens as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Slide. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-05 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: OPEC+ Actions Lingering, Markets Mull Over Consequences
2023-04-04 12:25:23
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Glistens as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Slide. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-05 05:00:00
Gold Could Test Multi-Month Highs if a Bullish Technical Pattern Plays Out
2023-04-04 11:00:35
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD at Multi-Month Highs, Acceptance Above the 1.2500 Level Remains Key
2023-04-05 10:00:42
GBP/USD Defies Confluence Resistance, EUR/USD at Brink of Major Bullish Breakout
2023-04-03 17:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Approaching Key Resistance Areas, Breakouts Incoming?
2023-04-04 09:29:23
US dollar Price Setup This Week: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-03 03:30:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Holding Weekly Gains, Bulls Eye 1.1000+

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Holding Weekly Gains, Bulls Eye 1.1000+

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • The Euro is treading water ahead of a long weekend.
  • EUR/USD is looking to break above 1.1000.
The weakness in the US dollar, and ongoing Euro strength, is pushing EUR/USD ever higher as markets continue to price a closing of interest rate differentials between the two major currencies. While the US may well have finished hiking interest rates, the ECB remains on course to hike again as inflation remains doggedly high in the Euro Area. Looking further ahead, market expectations are for the Federal Reserve to start lowering interest rates in September this year while the ECB is likely to be on hold, closing the rate differential further.

US Interest Rate Probabilities

image1.png

Later today we have the final US non-manufacturing PMI reading with the market forecasting a fall to 54.5 in March from a prior month’s 55.1. The service sector contributes around 78% of US GDP. On Bank Holiday Friday the latest US Jobs Report (NFP) is released into what will be a quiet market. This report has the potential to move the US dollar and will gather more interest than usual after this week’s JOLTs report showed job openings falling by more than expected to 9.931 million in February compared to a revised 10.563 million in January.

For all market-moving events and economic data releases, see the real-time DailyFX Calendar

EUR/USD is trading in a tight range today, with the upcoming long weekend likely to weigh on turnover. The pair are back in an upward channel and close to the 1.10330, multi-month high that was made on February 2nd. Above here there is little in the way of resistance before the March 31st, 2022 high comes into focus at 1.11855.

EURUSD Daily Price Chart – April 5, 2023

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 6% 1%
Weekly -22% 15% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Retail Traders are Short EUR/USD

Retail trader data show 34.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.93 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 1.24% higher than yesterday and 17.16% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.28% higher than yesterday and 7.90% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

GBP/USD at Multi-Month Highs, Acceptance Above the 1.2500 Level Remains Key
GBP/USD at Multi-Month Highs, Acceptance Above the 1.2500 Level Remains Key
2023-04-05 10:00:42
AUD/USD Price Forecast: RBA Governor Lowe Unable to Deter Falling Aussie Dollar
AUD/USD Price Forecast: RBA Governor Lowe Unable to Deter Falling Aussie Dollar
2023-04-05 07:50:10
New Zealand Dollar Soars as RBNZ Surprises with a More Aggressive Hike, Where to?
New Zealand Dollar Soars as RBNZ Surprises with a More Aggressive Hike, Where to?
2023-04-05 02:00:00
US Dollar Breaks Below Key Fib Support as Yields Sink, DXY at Risk of More Losses
US Dollar Breaks Below Key Fib Support as Yields Sink, DXY at Risk of More Losses
2023-04-04 16:05:00
Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 5, 2023