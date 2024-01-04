 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Picks Up a Small Bid After German Inflation Data
2024-01-04 14:27:57
US Dollar’s Revival Threatened by Fed Minutes; Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/USD, Gold
2024-01-03 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU), Oil (USOIL) Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlooks and Prices
2024-01-02 15:00:12
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold & Stocks in Record Zone, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Soar as USD Breaks Down
2024-01-01 18:45:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40, and Dow Jones make gains in early trading​​​​
2024-01-04 12:30:01
US Equities Q1 Technical Outlook: Stocks in Overbought Territory. Can It Continue?
2024-01-01 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Wavers Ahead of US Jobs Data, Tech Setups on USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold
2024-01-04 18:00:00
US Dollar’s Revival Threatened by Fed Minutes; Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/USD, Gold
2024-01-03 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing 1.2700 Ahead of US NFPs
2024-01-04 09:25:00
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Jobs Data, FOMC Minutes Set to Drive EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2024-01-03 09:00:22
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Wavers Ahead of US Jobs Data, Tech Setups on USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold
2024-01-04 18:00:00
US Dollar’s Revival Threatened by Fed Minutes; Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/USD, Gold
2024-01-03 22:00:00
More View More
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Picks Up a Small Bid After German Inflation Data

Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Picks Up a Small Bid After German Inflation Data

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD Forecast - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

Download our Brand New Q1 2024 Euro Forecast

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Provisional German inflation rose in December, in line with market forecasts, as last year’s subsidies rolled off the annual figures. Energy inflation also jumped to 4.1% in December after a negative 4.5% in November

image1.png

Source Destatis

The main point of note on this week’s economic calendar however will be released on Friday, where the latest US NFP report is expected to show that 150k new jobs were created in December compared to 199k in November. Average earnings – both monthly and annual - are seen marginally lower, while the unemployment rate is expected to nudge higher to 3.8%.

image2.png

For all market-moving events and data releases, see the real-time DailyFX Calendar

EUR/USD remains in an upward channel despite the recent sell-off. The move lower in EUR/USD has been driven by a pick-up in the US dollar as the market reassesses the punchy US rate cut expectations of late last year. The US 10-year benchmark now yields 4.00% after touching a sub3.80% multi-month low in late December, while the rate-sensitive UST 2-year is now offered at 4.385% compared to December’s 4.22% nadir. There is a cluster of recent lows around 1.0900 on the daily EUR/USD chart that should provide initial support for the pair, followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0865. initial resistance at 1.1000. All eyes are now on tomorrow’s US Jobs Report.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Charts Using TradingView

IG retail trader data shows 51.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1.The number of traders net long is 6.87% higher than yesterday and 62.30% higher than last week, while the number of traders net short is 6.09% lower than yesterday and 30.11% lower than last week.

To See What This Means for EUR/USD, Download the Full Report Below

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 6% 2%
Weekly 49% -20% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Wavers Ahead of US Jobs Data, Tech Setups on USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold
US Dollar Wavers Ahead of US Jobs Data, Tech Setups on USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold
2024-01-04 18:00:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing 1.2700 Ahead of US NFPs
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing 1.2700 Ahead of US NFPs
2024-01-04 09:25:00
US Dollar’s Revival Threatened by Fed Minutes; Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/USD, Gold
US Dollar’s Revival Threatened by Fed Minutes; Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/USD, Gold
2024-01-03 22:00:00
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Jobs Data, FOMC Minutes Set to Drive EUR/USD and GBP/USD
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Jobs Data, FOMC Minutes Set to Drive EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2024-01-03 09:00:22
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 4, 2024