 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: Dovish ECB Commentary Weighs on EUR/USD, Yields Slump
2023-12-05 11:57:30
Gold Clobbered after Fakeout; EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Hit by Rebound in US Yields
2023-12-05 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Prints Double Bottom Pattern. Recovery Incoming?
2023-12-04 16:31:11
Oil Weekly Forecast: Crude Oil Markets Dissatisfied by OPEC+
2023-12-03 02:00:14
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
2023-12-03 17:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Look for Further Gains​​​​
2023-11-30 09:40:27
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Calmer after Massive Same-Day Reversal
2023-12-05 08:30:37
Gold Clobbered after Fakeout; EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Hit by Rebound in US Yields
2023-12-05 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Mixed Technical Signals and a Stronger US Dollar Weigh on Cable
2023-12-04 20:30:09
US Dollar’s Trend Hinges on US Jobs Data, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-03 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Flies as US Yields Spring Back to Life, Setups on USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2023-12-04 18:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
2023-12-03 17:00:00
More View More
Euro (EUR) Latest: Dovish ECB Commentary Weighs on EUR/USD, Yields Slump

Euro (EUR) Latest: Dovish ECB Commentary Weighs on EUR/USD, Yields Slump

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD Forecast - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • ECB’s Isabel Schnabel – ‘inflation developments have been encouraging’.
  • The single currency remains under pressure as rate-cut expectations grow.

Learn How to Trade EUR/USD with our Complimentary Guide

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

Most Read: Euro (EUR) Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Crumble as Rate Cut Talk Gets Louder

In a recent interview with Reuters, Isabel Schnabel, a member of the executive board of the ECB, said that the central bank’s monetary policy is working and that they remain on track to get inflation back to target (2%). What is notable is that before today’s dovish interview, Ms. Schnabel has been a known hawk, giving her strong backing when the ECB was hiking interest rates. The interview started on a telling note. When Ms. Schnabel was asked if she was surprised by the recent benign inflation reading, she quoted Keynes saying’

‘When the facts change, I change my mind, what do you do sir?’

During the interview, Ms. Schnabel added that ‘inflation developments have been encouraging’, the recent inflation number has made a ‘further rate increase rather unlikely’, and that underlying inflation is now ‘falling more quickly than we had expected’.

Euro Zone annual inflation fell to 2.4% in November, below market forecasts and sharply lower than October’s reading of 2.9%

Financial markets took note of Ms. Schnabel’s comments and priced in deeper rate cuts in 2024. The latest market forecast is for over 140 basis points of rate cuts next year with the first 25bp cut seen at the March ECB meeting.

image1.png

German government bond yields – the ECB proxy – continue their recent sell-off this morning, making a fresh multi-month low. The yield on the rate-sensitive 2-year touched 2.60%, a level last seen in mid-May and around 80 basis points lower than the early July high.

German 2-Year Schatz Yield

image2.png

An increasingly dovish outlook and lower government bond yields have left the Euro struggling against a range of currencies. The Euro has fallen for seven days in a row against the Japanese Yen, another currency with a dovish background, while EUR/GBP has fallen by around two big figures in the last two weeks.

EUR/USD is also moving lower, despite growing rate cut expectations in the US. The pair currently trade a fraction above the 200-day simple moving average and a break below would see EUR/USD trading with a 1.07 handle. Support is seen at 1.0787 before 1.0750 comes into view.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

All Charts via TradingView

IG Retail trader data 50.01% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 5.19% higher than yesterday and 24.92% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.77% higher than yesterday and 25.16% lower than last week.

You can Download the Full Report Below

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 2% 1%
Weekly 21% -25% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD Breaking News: RBA Holds Rates, Aussie Dollar Slips
AUD Breaking News: RBA Holds Rates, Aussie Dollar Slips
2023-12-05 06:04:34
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Mixed Technical Signals and a Stronger US Dollar Weigh on Cable
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Mixed Technical Signals and a Stronger US Dollar Weigh on Cable
2023-12-04 20:30:09
US Dollar Flies as US Yields Spring Back to Life, Setups on USD/JPY, AUD/USD
US Dollar Flies as US Yields Spring Back to Life, Setups on USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2023-12-04 18:30:00
Euro Update: EUR/USD Meets Support, While EUR/GBP Looks to Halt Major Sell-off
Euro Update: EUR/USD Meets Support, While EUR/GBP Looks to Halt Major Sell-off
2023-12-04 15:16:12
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 5, 2023