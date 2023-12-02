Euro (EUR) Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Crumble as Rate Cut Talk Gets Louder

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 14, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-12-01 16:23:36
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Prints Fresh Weekly with 200-Day MA in Sight
2023-12-01 15:15:11
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Slips as OPEC+ Voluntary Cuts Fail to Convince
2023-11-30 19:23:02
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Faces Technical Hurdles as OPEC+ Rumors Swirl
2023-11-29 19:30:03
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Look for Further Gains​​​​
2023-11-30 09:40:27
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 see Bullish Momentum Fade after Month-Long Surge
2023-11-28 10:09:53
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Rejects $2,050/oz. Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Thoughts
2023-12-01 12:48:15
Gold Prices, Nasdaq 100 Rejected at Resistance, USD/JPY Flies Ahead of Powell
2023-12-01 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Up but Bearish Risks Grow, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD Before Powell
2023-11-30 17:30:00
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Being Dictated to by US Economy
2023-11-30 07:16:57
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices, Nasdaq 100 Rejected at Resistance, USD/JPY Flies Ahead of Powell
2023-12-01 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Returns Some Gains After Adachi Comments Suggest No BOJ Shift
2023-11-30 15:30:24
More View More
Euro (EUR) Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Crumble as Rate Cut Talk Gets Louder

Euro (EUR) Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Crumble as Rate Cut Talk Gets Louder

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Euro (EUR) Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Crumble as Rate Cut Talk Gets Louder

The Euro has sold off against a range of other currencies this week as expectations of ECB rate grow and bond yields slump.

EUR/USD Forecast - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • The ECB may be the first major central bank to cut interest rates next year.
  • The latest market pricing shows five 25 basis point rate cuts are seen in 2024.
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Most Read: Euro Area Inflation Falls Sharply, EUR/USD Slips on Heightened Rate Cut Expectations

DailyFX Calendar

Stagnating growth and falling inflation is opening the way to a raft of ECB interest rate cuts next year with a total of over 125 basis points now baked into the market. It may well be that out of the major central banks that the ECB is the first cab off the rank to reduce rates with current market pricing expecting a 25bp cut at the April 11th meeting. The latest driver behind this week’s move was Thursday’s Euro Area inflation report that showed price pressures across the block dropping sharply (see story above).

image1.png

As expectations of rate cuts grew, the yield on the 2-year German Schatz dropped sharply, losing over 40 basis points on the week, a substantial move for a short-dated bond.

German 2-Year Schatz Yields

image2.png

Next week’s economic calendar includes the final third quarter GDP reading that is forecast to show that the Euro Area economy contracted on a q/q basis. Falling inflation and a contracting economy will give the ECB the justification it needs to start cutting rates, and quickly.

image3.png
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

Against this background, the Euro was always at risk of falling sharply. EUR/USD turned sharply and fell out of a bullish channel that had been directing the pair higher over the last two weeks. The pair has now fallen below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0865 and if EUR/USD opens below here on Monday then further losses may be seen.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image4.png

IG Retail trader data 46.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.15 to 1. The number of traders net long is 22.04% higher than yesterday and 6.58% higher than last week, while the number of traders net short is 8.22% lower than yesterday and 7.81% lower than last week.

Download the Full Report Here

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -11% -5%
Weekly 16% -20% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

While EUR/USD has fallen, the move lower in EUR/GBP over the last ten trading sessions is even more aggressive with the pair printing nine red candles and seven in a row. Near-term support may cut in around 0.8549 ahead of a cluster of multi-month lows all the way down to the 0.8500 zone. The break below all three simple moving averages at the start of the week leaves any upside in the pair as limited at best.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

image5.png

All Charts Using TradingView

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: The Yen Remains at the Mercy of External Factors
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: The Yen Remains at the Mercy of External Factors
2023-12-02 01:00:13
British Pound Weekly Forecast: US Rate Views Will Drive, Uptrend Under Threat
British Pound Weekly Forecast: US Rate Views Will Drive, Uptrend Under Threat
2023-12-01 17:00:05
US Dollar Forecast: Growth and Inflation to Extend the USD Sell-off?
US Dollar Forecast: Growth and Inflation to Extend the USD Sell-off?
2023-11-26 09:00:44
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Hold the High Ground as Oil Prices Eye a Recovery
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Hold the High Ground as Oil Prices Eye a Recovery
2023-11-26 01:00:06
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
EUR/AUD
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
EUR/CAD
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
EUR/CHF
Bearish
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bearish
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
EUR/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023