EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 16, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 16, 2023
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 16, 2023
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 16, 2023
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 16, 2023
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 16, 2023
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Continue their Rally

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow returns to 35,000

​The index is back at the 35,000 area, the highs from early September.​The past three weeks have seen the market make huge gains, with no sign of a reversal yet in view. A close above 35,100 would then open the way to the July highs at 35,650.

​A short-term drop might find support around the 100-day SMA, or further down towards 34,000.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Wall Street Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -27% 7% -6%
Weekly -22% 9% -2%
Nasdaq 100 hits new 2023 high

​Wednesday’s session briefly saw the index touch the highest level since the beginning of 2022. ​The surge from the 200-day SMA has witnessed a 13% gain for the index, breaking out of the summer descending channel and opening the way to more upside in the direction of the 2022 highs towards 16,600.

​Short-term support might be found around 15,500, the August highs, and then down towards the 100-day SMA.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Nikkei 225 reaches trendline resistance

​November’s rally has carried the index back to trendline resistance from the June highs.​There may be some volatility around this area, which is close to the September lower high, but a close above 33,700 would open the way to the 34,000 highs of June.

​​In the short-term, the mid-October highs around 32,500 might provide some support if a pullback develops.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 16, 2023
US Tech 100
Last updated: Nov 16, 2023
Japan 225
