 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Stuck Between Confluence Support and Fibonacci Resistance. Now What?
2023-07-19 17:00:00
Euro Ahead Euro Area CPI: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-19 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess US Dollar Direction. Will WTI Regain High Ground?
2023-07-20 05:00:00
Sentiment Awaiting Cues from Key US Earnings Releases Ahead: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, Natural Gas
2023-07-18 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Catch-up Gain in Value Sectors Overnight, Focus Remains on US Earnings: DJIA, NZD/USD,GBP/USD
2023-07-19 02:00:00
Dow and CAC40 Move Higher but the Nikkei 225 Continues to Struggle
2023-07-18 09:00:17
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Trend Focuses Back on Broader Upside Bias Since the End of Last Year
2023-07-20 05:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Seeks Fundamental Catalyst
2023-07-19 13:59:56
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What’s Changed for British Pound After UK CPI? GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-07-20 03:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD May Fall as USD/CAD Rises Amid Changes in Retail Exposure
2023-07-19 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Hugs Fibonacci Support, EUR/JPY Eyes Key Resistance
2023-07-18 16:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 27, 2023 when USD/JPY traded near 131.67.
2023-07-18 13:23:37
More View More
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess US Dollar Direction. Will WTI Regain High Ground?

Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess US Dollar Direction. Will WTI Regain High Ground?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

WTI Crude Oil, EIA, Wheat, Russia, US Dollar, AUD/USD, PBOC, China - Talking Points

  • Crude oil went sideways to start the day as the US Dollar drifts lower
  • Wheat has rallied after Russia continue to interrupt Ukrainian exports
  • Wall Street might have a slow start to their day. Can WTI rally from here?
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

WTI crude oil is holding ground so far today just below US$ 78.50 after slipping overnight despite the news that crude stockpiles had fallen by less than anticipated.

Other energy products saw notable decreases in demand, particularly for gasoline.

The US Energy Information Agency (EIA) data revealed that crude inventory levels fell by 708k barrels for the week ended July 14th, rather than forecasts of 2.44 million barrels.

Wheat has continued higher into Thursday’s session after large gains in the last few days. It comes after Russia stepped up its rhetoric of taking action to shut Ukrainian ports for grain exports.

They have now said that vessels entering the Black Sea would be considered to be carrying armaments.

Spot gold has nudged higher, trading at its highest level in 7-weeks with the US Dollar generally weaker across the board.

The Australian Dollar got an extra shot in the arm as it shrugged off recent bearishness, sailing over 68 cents after the unemployment rate dropped again to 3.5% in June, below forecasts of 3.6%.

The Peoples Bank of China (PBOC) refrained from cutting the rate on the 1- and 5-year loan prime rate today, keeping them at 3.55% and 4.20% respectively.

Speculation continues to swirl that Beijing will look to do more stimulus measures as they try to reignite their economy. Actions have so far struggled to add any positivity toward the Middle Kingdom.

APAC equities markets are mixed with little movement except for Japanese stocks. They are down on the day with the Nikkei 225 down over 1% at the time of going to print.

Wall Street futures are pointing to a sluggish start to the cash session there after Tesla and Netflix reported mixed results.

Treasury yields have steadied after sliding lower through the early part of this week with the benchmark 10-year bond inching above 3.75%.

Looking ahead, US jobs data will hold the market’s attention as well as home sales figures.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

WTI CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The WTI contract continues to see range trading conditions although there has been some short-term volatility this week.

The price remains contained within 66.80 – 77.33 for 11 weeks. Looking at the bigger picture, it has traded between 63.64 and 83.53 since last November.

With this in mind, previous highs and lows might provide resistance and support respectively.

On the downside, support may lie at the breakpoint near 75.00 and 72.72 or the prior lows of 67.03, 66.82, 66.80, 64.36, 63.64 or at the November 2021 low of 62.43.

On the topside, resistance could be at 76.92 and 79.18 ahead of a cluster of breakpoints and prior peaks in the 82.50 – 83.50 area.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Ekes Out Gains as the US Dollar Reins in the Bears for Now. Where to for EUR/USD?
Euro Ekes Out Gains as the US Dollar Reins in the Bears for Now. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-07-18 05:00:00
US Dollar Finds Traction While China GDP Misses Estimates. Where to for USD?
US Dollar Finds Traction While China GDP Misses Estimates. Where to for USD?
2023-07-17 06:00:00
US Dollar Slips While Japanese Yen Rallies Ahead of US CPI. New Lows for USD?
US Dollar Slips While Japanese Yen Rallies Ahead of US CPI. New Lows for USD?
2023-07-12 05:00:00
Gold Price Firms While US Dollar Eases as Treasury Yields Dip. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Firms While US Dollar Eases as Treasury Yields Dip. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-07-11 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
AUD/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023