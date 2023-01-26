 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Steady Near its Multi-Month High, German Ifo Report Cheers
2023-01-25 12:00:05
US Dollar Grasps for Support at Eight Month Lows
2023-01-24 18:00:45
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Steady Brent Looks to U.S. Data for Guidance
2023-01-26 08:58:07
WTI Oil Prints Evening Star Pattern; Further Downside Ahead?
2023-01-25 10:28:11
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: 200 DMAs in Play
2023-01-25 17:23:09
Microsoft Shares Surge After Hours on Mixed Earnings – A Dow Recharge Tomorrow?
2023-01-24 21:15:48
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Outlook: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2023-01-26 04:00:00
Gold Holds the High Ground as US Dollar Languishes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-01-25 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Grasps for Support at Eight Month Lows
2023-01-24 18:00:45
UK PMIs Add to Disappointing Data Ahead of BoE Meeting, GBP Lower
2023-01-24 10:38:18
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 26, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains After Strong Demand at 2-Year Treasury Auction, Where to?
2023-01-26 00:00:00
USDJPY Outlook: A Break Decided Between Rate Forecasts and Risk Trends
2023-01-25 22:00:39
More View More
Crude Oil Update: Steady Brent Looks to U.S. Data for Guidance

Crude Oil Update: Steady Brent Looks to U.S. Data for Guidance

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

BRENT CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) TALKING POINTS

  • Crude inventories weigh on Brent ahead of OPEC next week.
  • Fading USD may find some relief today leaving Brent exposed.
  • Hesitant price action on daily chart.
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

BRENT CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Brent crude oil has been rather stagnant yesterday and today with crude oil inventories showing increases via both API and EIA reports. The more recent EIA data saw a 533Mbbls rise from the prior week keeping Brent crude prices limited. After news around OPEC+ officials expectation to keep oil production the same, upside for Brent crude seems to be hesitant ahead of next week’s meeting. Caution has stemmed from doubt centering around the Chinese re-open as well as the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Commodities Trading

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

With no oil specific data scheduled today, the focal point shifts to the USD via durable goods orders and GDP for Q4. Durable goods is projected higher largely due to an influx of orders for Boeing while the less marketed initial jobless claims will be closely watched as well. The labor market in the U.S. is slowly becoming more and more important showing know signs of easing just yet therefore keeping the Fed on its toes in terms of navigating a soft landing. Should the below data come in as expected, the dollar may gain some traction leaving crude oil prices under pressure (traditionally inverse relationship).

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

BRENT CRUDE (LCOc1) DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily Brent crude chart has not rallied post triangle breakout (black) but is taking its cues from the greenback of late. No real conviction is being exhibited by market participants and today’s economic data could provide some short-term volatility.

Key resistance levels:

  • $90.00
  • $87.28

Key support levels:

  • 50-day MA (yellow)
  • $82.38
  • $80.86

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are NET LONG on Crude Oil, with 66% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term downside disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

WTI Oil Prints Evening Star Pattern; Further Downside Ahead?
WTI Oil Prints Evening Star Pattern; Further Downside Ahead?
2023-01-25 10:28:11
Silver Price Outlook: XAG/USD Relief Rally Buoyed by Dollar Weakness
Silver Price Outlook: XAG/USD Relief Rally Buoyed by Dollar Weakness
2023-01-24 13:30:23
Gold Prices Power Ahead, Will XAU/USD Break $2,000 Soon?
Gold Prices Power Ahead, Will XAU/USD Break $2,000 Soon?
2023-01-24 12:00:10
WTI Oil Advances to the 100-Day MA; Breakout or Retracement Imminent?
WTI Oil Advances to the 100-Day MA; Breakout or Retracement Imminent?
2023-01-23 13:07:17
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jan 26, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 26, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Jan 26, 2023