Chinese Yuan Price Outlook: PBoC Cuts Rates, Leaving Yuan Vulnerable

Chinese Yuan (CNH) News and Analysis

US-China relations take a step backwards and markets rue lack of stimulus

USD/CNH rises back to near overbought territory despite near-term USD consolidation

GBP/CNH soars well into overbought territory but interest rate differentials support bullish continuation nonetheless

US-China Relations Take a Step Backwards and Markets Rue Lack of Stimulus

Already fragile US-China relations took a step backwards yesterday after U.S. President, Joe Biden’s insensitive comments about the Chinese leader. The backlash comes one day after U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared to set the foundation for a return to warmer relations when he made the trip to China – the first visit by a secretary of state for five years.

Yesterday, the People’s Bank of China moved to ease benchmark borrowing rates in an attempt to stimulate lending to support the economic recovery. One 10 basis point cut is unlikely to get the economy firing on all cylinders but appears to be a sign of more to come. The Bank could also lower the current reserve ratio requirement, freeing up more capital within the system. The reserve ratio sets the minimum amount of commercial bank deposits that are required to be kept with the central bank as a buffer to meet increased withdrawals or external shock.

USD/CNH Technical Analysis

USD/CNH has been a one-way market since early February despite mixed US dollar performance – which has rallied and sold off on the back of inflation sensitive news/data. With markets struggling to price in one, never mind two more hikes from the Fed, after officials foresee the Fed funds rate settling between 5.5% - 5.75%. Despite the slowdown in US rate expectations, actual rates in China have dropped, improving US-China interest rate differentials which supports the bullish trend.

After breaching the psychologically important 7.0000 mark, the pair tests 7.1965 with 7.2570 providing the next level of resistance.

USD/CNH Weekly Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Identifying levels of support is a much trickier task given the steep rise. The 20-day simple moving average has provided a dynamic level of support before the 7.000 level comes back into consideration. The pair threatens to re-enter overbought territory once again but the bullish momentum remains in place.

USD/CNH Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

GBP/CNH Technical Analysis

Looking at the Chinese yuan alongside a currency that is very much in the ascendency, is the pound sterling. While the USD/CNH rise is impressive, GBP/CNH has exhibited an even greater exponential rise, testing a major level of resistance at 9.1930. Given the market is so heavily within overbought territory, even a shallow pullback from here would be welcomed by those looking at bullish continuation setups. Given the weakening fundamental backdrop in China against the ‘higher for longer’ narrative in the UK after core inflation rose again in May; the longer-term bullish trend appears likely to remain in place.

GBP/CNH Weekly Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Major Risk Events Ahead

High impact US-China economic data appears rather light however, on the political front there is a lot that is unfolding, with the ability to influence financial markets. Powell gets his two-day testimony underway today as he answers questions posed to him by the U.S. House Financial Affairs Committee. Tomorrow he will testify in front of the US Senate Banking Committee. Durable goods, consumer confidence and Powell’s speech at an ECB hosted panel discussion make up the major risk events in the next few days.

