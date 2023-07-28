Cautious Risk Tone, with Chatters of a Policy Adjustment from the BoJ: USD/JPY, Nikkei 225, EUR/JPY

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-07-27 16:23:34
ECB Hikes by 25bps Keeping Options Open, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Slide
2023-07-27 12:37:22
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rally in Focus as Retail Traders Turn Net-Short for First Time Since April
2023-07-27 23:00:00
WTI and Brent Take a Pause Ahead of the Fed, Fireworks Ahead?
2023-07-26 15:01:47
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, Dow Latest: FOMC, ECB, US GDP and Earnings Spur on Advances
2023-07-27 17:00:26
US Equity Indices Post FOMC: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Price Setups
2023-07-27 06:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Slumps After Better-Than-Expected US Growth Revealed
2023-07-27 15:30:23
Gold Prices Embrace Golden Cross as XAU/USD Looks to Beyond the Fed Next
2023-07-27 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Turns Positive: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2023-07-26 11:00:26
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cautious Risk Tone, with Chatters of a Policy Adjustment from the BoJ: USD/JPY, Nikkei 225, EUR/JPY
2023-07-28 01:00:00
USD/JPY in Turmoil, Rumors of Possible BoJ YCC Tweak Sends Yen Soaring
2023-07-27 21:50:00
More View More
Cautious Risk Tone, with Chatters of a Policy Adjustment from the BoJ: USD/JPY, Nikkei 225, EUR/JPY

Cautious Risk Tone, with Chatters of a Policy Adjustment from the BoJ: USD/JPY, Nikkei 225, EUR/JPY

Jun Rong Yeap, Contributor

Market Recap

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Jun Rong Yeap
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Initial gains in Wall Street took a turn overnight, as a jump in Treasury yields kept the pressure on risk sentiments. Particularly, the 10-year Treasury yields saw a jump of 13 basis-point (bp) to reclaim its key 4% level, while the US two-year yields were up by 8 bp, driven by a confluence of stronger-than-expected US economic data and chatters of a policy adjustment from the Bank of Japan (BoJ).

The advance estimate for US 2Q GDP has smashed expectations by a wide margin (2.4% versus 1.8% consensus), notably with surprise strength in consumer spending and business investment, anchoring down on soft landing hopes. But while market rate expectations remain firmly priced for the Fed to keep rates on hold over coming months, the timeline for rate cuts is more unsettled with economic resilience supporting a high-for-longer rate outlook.

Perhaps the greater surprise overnight comes from a news release from Nikkei, which reported that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will discuss tweaking its yield curve control (YCC) policy at the upcoming policy board meeting. A tweak of its YCC policy back in December 2022 has triggered a jump in global bond yields in its aftermath and kept risk sentiments in check. If confirmed later today, a similar situation may play out.

Despite higher Treasury yields, the USD/JPY has plunged by 1.3% overnight on a stronger yen and put the pair in sight of the 137.60 level, where a key confluence support stands (Ichimoku cloud support, 100-day moving average, lower channel trendline). Its relative strength index (RSI) has turned lower from the key 50 level, which puts sellers in control in the near term. Any breakdown of the 137.60 level may potentially pave the way to retest the 134.50 level next.

image1.png

Source: IG charts

Asia Open

Asian stocks look set for a negative open, with Nikkei -1.44%, ASX -0.86% and KOSPI -0.35% at the time of writing, tracking the downbeat session in Wall Street. No doubt the BoJ meeting will be on the radar today, with chatters that the central bank may consider letting long-term interest rates rise above its 0.5% cap by “a certain degree” overturning previous expectations of more wait-and-see from the central bank.

While it is likely that the BoJ’s accommodative stance could largely remain, market sentiments have been highly sensitive to any tweaks in policy settings as an indication of a quicker policy normalisation since the surprise YCC tweak back in December 2022. Any confirmation at the upcoming meeting will being about upside risks to global bond yields, as Japanese bond returns could be more attractive to its domestic investors.

The Nikkei 225 index is put on the radar as well. Previous adjustment to its 10-year bond yield cap in December 2022 has triggered a 3% sell-off in the index in a single day, considering the reduced traction in holding equities on a higher risk-free rate. The index is currently back to retest its 32,400 level of support, finding resistance at a near-term downward-sloping trendline. Any failure to defend the level may potentially pave the way towards the 31,400 level next.

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Jun Rong Yeap
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide
 Asia Open

Source: IG charts

On the watchlist: Breakdown of double-top formation in EUR/JPY

The confluence of a more data-dependent stance from the European Central Bank (ECB) and speculations of a policy adjustment from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) have prompted the EUR/JPY to break below the neckline of a double-top formation overnight.

Despite an initial hawkish policy statement from the ECB, the tone from the press conference seems to carry some reservations. The ECB President Christine Lagarde floated the possibility of a rate pause during the press conference, saying that the central bank is “deliberately data dependent” and “have an open mind” for subsequent rate decisions.

For the EUR/JPY, the 153.24 level has been breached, with the projection of the double-top pattern potentially placing the 147.60 level on watch next. Much will revolve around the upcoming BoJ meeting, with any confirmation of a YCC tweak likely to drive further strength in the Japanese yen and kept the lid on the EUR/JPY.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Jun Rong Yeap
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide
 On the watchlist: Breakdown of double-top formation in EUR/JPY

Source: IG charts

Thursday: DJIA -0.67%; S&P 500 -0.64%; Nasdaq -0.55%, DAX +1.70%, FTSE +0.21%

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX, Dow Latest: FOMC, ECB, US GDP and Earnings Spur on Advances
DAX, Dow Latest: FOMC, ECB, US GDP and Earnings Spur on Advances
2023-07-27 17:00:26
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Make Gains, While CAC40 Struggles
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Make Gains, While CAC40 Struggles
2023-07-27 12:00:10
US Equity Indices Post FOMC: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Price Setups
US Equity Indices Post FOMC: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Price Setups
2023-07-27 06:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq Update: US Stocks Ease Ahead of FOMC Despite Positive Earnings
S&P 500, Nasdaq Update: US Stocks Ease Ahead of FOMC Despite Positive Earnings
2023-07-26 12:45:40
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Japan 225
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023