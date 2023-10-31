Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Golden Cross Pattern Fails to Inspire Higher Prices, What Next?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: EU GDP Contracts in Q3, Euro Rises
2023-10-31 11:06:00
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Might Re-Assert itself for EUR/USD but EUR/JPY Settles for Sideways for Now
2023-10-31 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
2023-10-26 19:29:02
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 Make Headway in Morning Trading
2023-10-31 09:50:25
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Flirt with $2000 Level, Eyeing the FOMC Meeting for Fresh Impetus
2023-10-31 15:30:06
S&P 500 and Gold (XAU/USD) Take Diverging Paths Ahead of a Raft of Data Releases
2023-10-30 18:24:25
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
2023-10-31 13:30:37
Pound Price Forecast: Upcoming BoE Expectations Keep GBP Subdued
2023-10-30 08:07:51
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Craters after BoJ Fails to Appease Bears, USD/JPY & EUR/JPY Soar
2023-10-31 17:25:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 03 when USD/JPY traded near 149.10.
2023-10-31 11:23:36
More View More
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Golden Cross Pattern Fails to Inspire Higher Prices, What Next?

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Golden Cross Pattern Fails to Inspire Higher Prices, What Next?

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

BITCOIN, CRYPTO KEY POINTS:

READ MORE: Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Flirt with $2000 Level, Eyeing the FOMC Meeting for Fresh Impetus

Bitcoin prices have taken a bit of a breather since the expansive rally that broke above the $35k mark last week Tuesday. Since then, it appears to be a case of uncertainty and rangebound trade but Bitcoin remains underpinned by hopes of the BlackRock Spot Bitcoin ETF approval.

Supercharge your trading prowess with an in-depth analysis of gold's outlook, offering insights from both fundamental and technical viewpoints. Claim your free Q4 trading guide now!

Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

A sign of the strength and confidence from bulls is the lack of a significant pullback despite a resurgence in the DXY. The resurgence which has see many FX pairs and Gold lose ground to the Greenback has had very little impact on the price of Bitcoin. There has been a sizeable shift in market sentiment around Crypto markets and Bitcoin in particular over the past month or so. This is reflected in the image below as the crypto fear and greed index has risen from 48 a month ago to 66 today, which keeps it in “Greed” territory.

image1.png

Source: FinancialJuice

The world's largest cryptocurrency ad crypto markets faced calls that it was dying toward the back end of 2022 before becoming the best performing asset of 2023. It does appear however that Crypto and blockchain technology are on their way to mainstream adoption. This is evidenced by the countless number of global institutions like JPMorgan, BNP Paribas and Santander are among those who are currently involved in various blockchain projects.

The hype around the ETF is justified as we have heard comments from many asset managers and CEOs confirming they are fielding many enquiries and calls regarding diversification into Crypto. This hype seems to be underpinning Bitcoin right now so if we do have a rejection of the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF then we could be in for a deeper retracement. Right now, it does appear that that markets are leaning on the side of an approval, will we get it though?

image2.png

Source: TradingView

READ MORE: HOW TO USE TWITTER FOR TRADERS

Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
Get My Guide

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK AND FINAL THOUGHTS

From a technical standpoint BTCUSD is currently stuck in a 2k range between the $33.3k and $35.3k. Price action is choppy as we appeared ready to make a new high before a bearish doji candle close yesterday hinting at a fresh low. However today we have seen the $34177 support area hold firm with the daily candle looking likely too close as a hammer candlestick. The question will be whether we can push on to make a fresh high above the $35.3k.

Of course, we have the US FOMC meeting tomorrow evening which could stoke some volatility. However, looking at the resilience in Bitcoin today, I’m hesitant to say that a hawkish Fed will push Bitcoin prices lower. Today saw a sizeable rally in the DXY and still Bitcoin prices have held the high ground, a sign of the buying pressure still present.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Resistance levels:

  • 35000
  • 35300
  • 37500

Support levels:

  • 34177
  • 32528
  • 31493

BTCUSD Daily Chart, October 31, 2023.

Source: TradingView, chart prepared by Zain Vawda

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlook – Chart Suggests Higher Prices are Likely
Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlook – Chart Suggests Higher Prices are Likely
2023-10-30 14:40:01
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Pops Above $35k Before a Pullback, More Upside Ahead?
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Pops Above $35k Before a Pullback, More Upside Ahead?
2023-10-24 19:59:48
Bitcoin Aiming for 39,000? BTC/USD & ETH/USD Price Setups
Bitcoin Aiming for 39,000? BTC/USD & ETH/USD Price Setups
2023-10-24 05:00:00
Bitcoin Breaks Psychological 30k Level as Spot ETF Approval Hopes Grow
Bitcoin Breaks Psychological 30k Level as Spot ETF Approval Hopes Grow
2023-10-23 17:52:05
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Oct 31, 2023