Bitcoin (BTC) Price Latest: BTC/USD Chart Mixed as 200-day SMA Stands Firm

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is Euro’s Downtrend Over? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Price Setups
2023-10-12 03:30:00
EUR/USD Stalls at Channel Resistance, AUD/USD Rejected, Fed Minutes a ‘Non-Event’
2023-10-11 18:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gaps Lower as Stockpiles Build and Fed in Focus Ahead of US CPI. Lower WTI?
2023-10-12 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bears Reload but Energy Market Outlook Stays Positive
2023-10-11 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
2023-10-12 09:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Retail Bets Turn Less Net-Long
2023-10-11 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Latest – Haven Bid, Lower US Bond Yields Fuel Move Higher
2023-10-11 12:39:09
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Breaking News: Monthly GDP Returns to Growth in August, GBP Lower
2023-10-12 06:55:38
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable on Track for Sixth Daily Gain Ahead of UK GDP
2023-10-11 15:06:54
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Wary on US CPI Forecasts
2023-10-12 07:59:00
US Dollar Slides on Fed Tilt but CPI Fears Linger. Will Treasury Yields Go Lower?
2023-10-12 00:30:00
More View More
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Latest: BTC/USD Chart Mixed as 200-day SMA Stands Firm

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Latest: BTC/USD Chart Mixed as 200-day SMA Stands Firm

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) Prices, Charts, and Analysis:

  • Have global interest rates peaked?
  • Bitcoin is unable to break the 200-day simple moving average.

Download our Q4 Bitcoin Forecast for Free

Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

Bitcoin is trapped in a wide $25k - $32k range and is finding it difficult to make a concerted attempt at either support or resistance. The backdrop for the cryptocurrency market should be mildly positive with a raft of spot BTC and ETH ETFs expected shortly, while global interest rates are seen at, or very close to, their peaks. The latest raft of Fed speak has been dovish with a spread of FOMC members suggesting that with further tightening expected from previous rate hikes, inflation will continue to fall, easing the pressure on the US central bank to tighten monetary policy further. Traditional risk markets have pushed ahead in the past week, while the VIX – the ‘fear barometer’ - is currently printing its sixth red candle in a row.

What is the VIX?

VIX Daily Price Chart

image1.png
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

The latest US inflation report will be released later in today’s session and any deviation from expectations – core y/y @4.1% and headline y/y @3.6% - may add a dose of volatility into the market.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

A look at the daily chart shows the spot BTC price is struggling to break the 200-day simple moving average. BTC is now pressing down on the 50-dsma that lines up with a prior level of note around the $26.5k area. Below here there is a cluster of old highs and lows down to $25k. These should stem any further sell-off. For Bitcoin to rally back to $32k resistance, the 200-dsma at $28k needs to be broken convincingly.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart – October 12, 2023

image2.png

Charts by TradingView

What is your view on Bitcoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Faces Death Cross as XRP Fails to Capitalize on Appeal Ruling
Bitcoin Faces Death Cross as XRP Fails to Capitalize on Appeal Ruling
2023-10-10 19:39:38
Bitcoin & Ethereum Jump: BTC/USD & ETH/USD Price Action
Bitcoin & Ethereum Jump: BTC/USD & ETH/USD Price Action
2023-10-02 06:00:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally Following Latest ETH Futures ETF Application, Where Next?
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally Following Latest ETH Futures ETF Application, Where Next?
2023-09-28 19:30:37
Bitcoin & Ethereum Rally Fizzles: What’s Next for BTC/USD & ETH/USD?
Bitcoin & Ethereum Rally Fizzles: What’s Next for BTC/USD & ETH/USD?
2023-09-26 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023