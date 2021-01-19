News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2021-01-19 20:40:00
Euro Awaits Italian Vote, Yellen to Urge Lawmakers to Act Big - US Market Open
2021-01-19 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Latest: Trend Higher Still in Place Despite IEA Cutting Forecast For Demand
2021-01-19 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 05, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
2021-01-19 05:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook Tied to Earnings as Netflix Soars on Subscriber Beat
2021-01-19 21:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-01-19 09:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: November Low on Radar as RSI Snaps Upward Trend
2021-01-19 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Russell 2000, S&P 500, Gold, USD, Biden Stimulus, Earnings, ECB
2021-01-18 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2021-01-19 20:40:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP May Rise as Covid-19 Cases Begin to Fall
2021-01-19 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Silver posting a decent session, rising over 1% during trade $XAG $USD https://t.co/3bcmpF908p
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.90% Gold: 0.12% Oil - US Crude: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1EMCChMyKN
  • Senate vote was 156 to 140
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 67.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9OZ88CUGm1
  • BHP Billiton Q2 copper output 428,100 tons vs Est. 385,000 tons
  • PM Conte survives confidence vote with 154 votes in favour, however, this is short of the absolute majority of 161 votes needed While little reaction in Euro, BTPs will give a signal of sentiment regarding Italian politics at tomorrow's open https://t.co/3CRMwH1GUu
  • The Canadian Dollar has struggled to recapture bullish momentum as FX markets continue to rebalance US Dollar positioning. Get your $USDCAD marketing update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/gyUcAYZRSC https://t.co/DZVFybVVJd
  • 🇺🇸 Overall Net Capital Flows (NOV) Actual: $214.1B Previous: $-11.1B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-19
  • I do agree their weak EPS might be a knock on their ability to capitalize on the current situation. I suspect many investors will look right past that to highlight the change in net subscribers added which smashed expectations https://t.co/S9fzVqMn4g
  • $NFLX shares jump 8% following corporate earnings https://t.co/j4Kp12jd4P
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD

James Stanley, Strategist

US Dollar Price Action Talking Points:

Advertisement

The US Dollar has been strong so far in 2021 trade, coming in stark contrast to last year, particularly the final eight months when USD-weakness showed very visibly. But, as we came into the New Year, the oversold US Dollar began to show a couple of bullish factors and as looked at in the webinar a couple of weeks ago, the door was wide open to pullback themes in the currency. So far, that’s played out, with USD moving up to the ‘r2’ zone that was looked at in that webinar.

However, as shown today, there may be some bearish scope as that resistance inflection has led to the build of an interesting candlestick formation. The evening star pattern will often be approached with the aim of bearish reversals. This pattern isn’t yet confirmed as we’ll have to wait for the close of the daily bar at 5pm ET to confirm that as the case. But – if this formation does hold, the door may soon re-open to bearish USD-strategies, looking for the same type of scenario that populated in the Greenback for much of last year.

To learn more about evening star formations, join us in DailyFX Education

US Dollar Daily Price Chart: Potential Evening Star Testing Support

US Dollar Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

EUR/USD Bounces Up to a Big Zone of Resistance

The near mirror image of the above setup can be seen in EUR/USD. The pair is currently working on a morning star pattern which will often be approached with the aim of bullish reversals. The difference here is of note, as today’s strength in the pair has merely pushed prices up to a key zone of resistance as taken from prior support.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by James Stanley
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

This zone runs from 1.2134-1.2167 and has been in-play since early-December. It first came in as resistance, helping to hold the highs, but buyers were eventually able to drive above this zone by the middle of the month. But – at that point, prices found support off of this zone on the way up to fresh two-year-highs. As USD-strength has showed up so far this year, EUR/USD has pushed back below this area, and today’s strength has seen price action flicker back into this zone.

So – for the bullish look, traders will likely be focusing-in on that potential morning star build. On the bearish side – resistance at prior support can keep the door open for bearish continuation scenarios.

To learn more about morning star formations, join us in DailyFX Education

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

EURUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/USD on Tradingview

GBP/USD Support Holds Above 1.3500 For Now

Cable saw a similar doji over yesterday’s price action and the spot that this showed up was very interesting, just a few pips above the 2019 high of 1.3515. Unlike EUR/USD, however, today’s strength hasn’t built for a potential morning star formation, and this can make GBP/USD perhaps a bit more attractive for scenarios of USD-strength.

One item of interest in the pair appears to be resistance around the 1.3700 handle, which has so far held multiple topside tests.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

GBPUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBP/USD on Tradingview

AUD/USD Setting the Stage for Possible Break?

AUD/USD had a really strong outing in the final months of 2020 trade, heavily reversing a prior bearish trend as the pair worked up to fresh two-year-highs.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

At this point, some longer-term resistance has shown from around the .7750 psychological level. This zone saw numerous tests for about a year from April of 2016 into April of 2017, eventually with buyers taking over to induce a topside breakout. This level came back into the equation in the first week of 2021 but, so far, buyers haven’t been able to leave it behind, keeping the door open for pullback and/or reversal scenarios.

AUD/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

AUDUSD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUD/USD on Tradingview

NZD/USD Bulls Start to Slip

NZD/USD had a strong run in 2020 but, already in the New Year that strength has started to slip. The pair holds breakdown potential around .7100 support currently, and this can keep the door open to another test of the .7000 psychological level. That price had given a dose of support in late-December, and if bears can continue to push, it may soon come back into the equation.

To learn more about psychological values, join us in DailyFX Education

NZD/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

NZDUSD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; NZD/USD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold Technical Trade Levels
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-04 17:35:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Mixed
AUD/USD
Mixed
NZD/USD
Mixed