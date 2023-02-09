GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains but Bullish Momentum May Run Out of Steam Soon
2023-02-09 16:00:11
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2023-02-09 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Hits Fresh Weekly High, Retracement Before Continuation?
2023-02-09 10:30:02
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground on US Dollar Weakness. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-02-08 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
S&P 500 Tumbles with the Fed Fuelling the Rate Hike Heat. Will Wall Street Recover?
2023-02-09 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rallies as Fed Chair Powell Sticks to Post FOMC Rhetoric
2023-02-08 12:00:29
Gold Price Hangs Tough as US Dollar Dominates Proceedings. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-02-08 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-02-09 15:23:00
British Pound Latest: GBPUSD Pushing Higher on US Dollar Weakness
2023-02-09 12:00:07
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
S&P 500 Winds Up Without a Clear Catalyst, Dollar Needs a Stronger Shove
2023-02-09 01:00:21
More View More
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.

Research, Research Team
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 3.65% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
GBP/USDBULLISH49.72%50.28%

-13.70% Daily

1.36% Weekly

22.58% Daily

3.65% Weekly

1.39% Daily

2.50% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 02 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22, price has moved 0.33% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.70% lower than yesterday and 1.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.58% higher than yesterday and 3.65% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.22. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jan 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jan 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.06.
2023-02-06 03:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Jan 14 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,857.90.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Jan 14 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,857.90.
2023-02-03 18:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when GBP/JPY traded near 160.62.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when GBP/JPY traded near 160.62.
2023-02-03 10:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.70.
2023-01-31 11:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023